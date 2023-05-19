  • Chris Mertes

Eric McGlynn, Chris Dauck, Amy Bolling, Nate Hoffmann and Cody Ennis were among the recipients of awards during the Sun Prairie Police Department Awards ceremony for the year 2022 held during the May 16 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.

Continuing a long-standing tradition facilitated by Police Week falling on the second week of May, Police Chief Mike Steffes presented awards for Officer of the Year, Employee of the Year and the Chief’s Award as well as honoring two officers for saving a Sun Prairie West High School student’s life just before Christmas last year (watch all award presentations with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).

Officer of the Year Award
Officer Eric McGlynn (left) received the Officer of the Year Award for 2022 from Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes during the May 16, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
SPPD Employee of the Year
Sun Prairie Police Department Dispatcher Chris Dauck (left) received the Employee of the Year Award for 2022 during the SPPD’s annual Awards Ceremony held as part of the May 16, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Applause for Chief's Award winner Amy Bolling
Fellow Sun Prairie Police Officers, City of Sun Prairie employees and even those from other departments like Fire-EMS Chief Chris Garrison applauded for Officer Amy Bolling being named the Chief’s Award winner during the May 16, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Chief's Award winner Amy Bolling
Officer Amy Bolling received the Chief's Award from Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes. The Chief's Award is given to any department member for outstanding contribution to the department, and Bolling received the award for founding the Shop with a Cop program 23 years ago in addition to leading the program during that time.
Lifesaving Award Commendation
Officers Nate Hoffmann (left) and Cody Ennis (second from right) received Lifesaving Award commendations from Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes the life of this teen (second from left) during a Dec. 22, 2022 call about her being pulseless and not breathing at Sun Prairie West High School. Ennis said her survival was the best present he could have received that close to Christmas.
Pinned
Sun Prairie Police Officer Tyler Chitwood received a hug after being pinned during a brief ceremony for new Sun Prairie Police Department officers and those who were promoted during 2022 and so far in 2023. The ceremony was held during the May 16, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.

