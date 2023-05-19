Sun Prairie Police Department Dispatcher Chris Dauck (left) received the Employee of the Year Award for 2022 during the SPPD’s annual Awards Ceremony held as part of the May 16, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Fellow Sun Prairie Police Officers, City of Sun Prairie employees and even those from other departments like Fire-EMS Chief Chris Garrison applauded for Officer Amy Bolling being named the Chief’s Award winner during the May 16, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Officer Amy Bolling received the Chief's Award from Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes. The Chief's Award is given to any department member for outstanding contribution to the department, and Bolling received the award for founding the Shop with a Cop program 23 years ago in addition to leading the program during that time.
Officers Nate Hoffmann (left) and Cody Ennis (second from right) received Lifesaving Award commendations from Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes the life of this teen (second from left) during a Dec. 22, 2022 call about her being pulseless and not breathing at Sun Prairie West High School. Ennis said her survival was the best present he could have received that close to Christmas.
Sun Prairie Police Officer Tyler Chitwood received a hug after being pinned during a brief ceremony for new Sun Prairie Police Department officers and those who were promoted during 2022 and so far in 2023. The ceremony was held during the May 16, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Continuing a long-standing tradition facilitated by Police Week falling on the second week of May, Police Chief Mike Steffes presented awards for Officer of the Year, Employee of the Year and the Chief’s Award as well as honoring two officers for saving a Sun Prairie West High School student’s life just before Christmas last year (watch all award presentations with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Officer of the Year
Presented to one officer for sustained service and teamwork, the Officer of the Year award was presented to Officer Eric McGlynn, who began with the SPPD in December 2021 after transferring to Sun Prairie from the DeForest Police Department.
“Eric has a knack for connecting with the community on a personal level and is a go-to person to assist with mental health consumers in a crisis,” Steffes said. “He regularly demonstrates patience, professional communication skills and empathy with anyone he encounters.”
Saying that McGlynn has brought excitement and energy to his role, Steffes added, “Our young department has truly benefited from Eric’s experience and mentorship.”
Employee of the Year
Given to sustained service and teamwork, the Employee of the Year Award was presented to Dispatcher Chris Dauck, who has worked as the department’s longest serving dispatcher since 2007.
“He is always seeking ways to proactively help our officers and our community members,” Steffes said, adding that Dauck is always calm and collected on the radio to officers and on the phone with those reporting incidents. “Chris makes it look easy to multi-task the phone, radio, computer and dispatch while also researching activity to help officers with their investigations.”
Chief’s Award
Officer Amy Bolling received the Chief’s Award for her involvement with the SPPD’s Shop with a Cop program, which she founded 23 years ago.
“This program has successfully brought enjoyment to kids and families throughout our community while building relationships with our police officers ever since,” Steffes said about Shop with a Cop.
As an example of her dedication to the program, Steffes described how Bolling operated Shop with a Cop during COVID-19 in 2020. Bolling worked with elementary school staffers, Walmart management and SPPD volunteers. Officers shopped for the children’s families who were chosen for the program, but they also wrapped the gifts with the help of Walmart staffers and personally delivered gift bags to the homes of students.
“Thank you Amy for continuing to carry on the tradition as enthusiastically today as you’ve done for so many years,” Steffes said. “You truly exemplify our core values of competence, character and leadership while building relationships and solving problems.”
Lifesaving Award
Officers Nate Hoffmann and Cody Ennis received Lifesaving Award commendations for an incident that occurred Dec. 21, 2022 at Sun Prairie West High School. Both responded to the school at 3:54 p.m. for a pulseless non-breather — a 15-year-old female student.
“Upon police arrival,” Steffes said, “school staff was performing life saving measures.”
Hoffmann and Ennis took over CCR on the student before Sun Prairie EMS paramedics arrived.
“The student later regained a pulse,” Steffes said,”and began breathing after being delivered one shock from a defibrillator.”
Sun Prairie EMS transported the female to UW Hospital. A paramedic who responded said she believed both officers contributed to saving her life.
Although she was not identified, the student was on hand to thank the officers who administered CCR.
Ennis said he was grateful to know she was alive after the incident that occurred that close to Christmas: “It was the best present I could have received.”
The ceremony also included badge pinnings for new officers and those promoted within the department during the past year, including new detectives Dan Enger and Gary Nichols, whose promotions were announced in March, and new sergeants Freddie Garcia and Leonard Webster.