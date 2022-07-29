Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes shook hands with a Custom Canines dog during the 2021 National Night Out in Cannery Square. The Sun Prairie Police Department invited non-profit organizations, including Custom Canines, to set up booths in Cannery Square during the 2021 event.
Join the Sun Prairie Police Department and their community partners for the 2022 National Night Out in Downtown Sun Prairie at Cannery Square on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 6-8 p.m. Come meet city staff, learn about the equipment, and connect with community organizations. The event is for people of all ages to learn more about Sun Prairie.
“It’s about building relationships with our community and getting to know our community better,” Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ray Thomson said. “We are always looking for positive interactions with our community.”
In addition to the police department, all local emergency providers as well as the Wisconsin National Guard will be in attendance. People will get the opportunity to climb in squad cars, ambulances and fire trucks to learn more about emergency providers and responses. Community partners such as Public Works, the public library and parks and recreation and more will be there as well.
“Each station will have their own activities,” Thomson said. “There’s an opportunity to see equipment and see what we all do.”
There will be hot dogs grilled and served at Cannery Square for the event. National Night Out is an annual tradition, but this is just the second year it’s being held in Cannery Square.
“This is important for us as law enforcement and first responders to get to know our community,” Thomson said. “If we don’t have good relationships, we can’t solve crimes and support people and keep them safe.”
It’s an event that benefits community members to learn more about their emergency providers and for the providers to learn about their community’s needs.