Sun Prairie Police are actively seeking a tall suspect reported to be a male who allegedly entered the women’s restroom at the Prairie Lakes McDonald’s location on May 14.
Lt. Ryan Cox said someone the female victim believed to be a tall male entered the restroom, asked her to go on a date and then put his hand on her lower back. The female victim told him not to touch her, and he left the bathroom in an unknown direction.
The incident was reported to police at 2:24 p.m., shortly after it occurred.
“We are actively . . . reviewing video up to the incident to identify the suspect,” Cox said on Monday, May 15.
Individuals who may have seen the male or know anything about the incident are asked to call the SPPD Tip Line at 837-6300 or the SPPD non-emergency dispatch number at 608-837-7336 and ask for the officer in charge.
Large group fight under investigation
Cox said police are using video and school resource officers to identify a large group of people who may have been involved in a fight on the basketball court at Vandenburg Heights Park on May 11.
Police responded to the area at 5:35 p.m., and found people dispersing from the area. Cox said roughly 30 people were involved, and SRO’s are reviewing the video to see if they can identify any student participants.
“It is an active investigation,” Cox said.
Cop on a Rooftop set for May 19
Local law enforcement including the Sun Prairie Police Department will take to the roofs at more than 40 Dunkin’ locations across Wisconsin — including the Sun Prairie location at 750 Windsor St. — from 5-11 a.m. on Friday, May 19 for the 11th annual Cop on a Rooftop. Last year, paramedics and firefighters from Sun Prairie as well as Dane County deputies also assisted the SPPD in its fundraising efforts.
Dunkin’ and the Law Enforcement Torch Run are continuing the tradition of raising funds and spreading awareness to support Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Funds raised go directly back to the athletes, providing opportunities to participate in a variety of sports programming, to foster a healthy lifestyle, to develop social and leadership skills, and to create a sense of belonging and inclusion for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
During the past 10 years of the event, Cop on a Rooftop has raised more than $430,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Since 1986, compassion, joy and hope has ignited a movement among law enforcement in Wisconsin to spread awareness of individuals with intellectual disabilities. LETR volunteers educate the community about the gifts, talents and abilities of people with intellectual disabilities and create opportunities to bring the community together.
As the single largest year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Wisconsin, LETR has raised more than $32 million for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes.
Coming soon: Click It or Ticket
Sun Prairie is among several area law enforcement agencies that will be participating in Click It or Ticket during Memorial Day weekend through June 4.
Sun Prairie Police will join officers statewide and nationwide on patrol in order to reinforce one safety message — Buckle Up.
The annual campaign coincides with the first summer travel holiday. As more cars are out on the roads during Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement officers are asking motorists and their passengers to buckle up and stay safe.
Wisconsin’s primary seat belt law, in place since 2009, allows law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle. Penalties are higher for transporting unrestrained children. Failure to fasten a seat belt is among the most common traffic violations in Wisconsin, resulting in more than 27,000 traffic convictions in 2021.
According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019, 55% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m.–5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is usually nighttime enforcement.