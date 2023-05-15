Sun Prairie Police are actively seeking a tall suspect reported to be a male who allegedly entered the women’s restroom at the Prairie Lakes McDonald’s location on May 14.

Lt. Ryan Cox said someone the female victim believed to be a tall male entered the restroom, asked her to go on a date and then put his hand on her lower back. The female victim told him not to touch her, and he left the bathroom in an unknown direction.

SPPD logo
Click It Or Ticket

Tags