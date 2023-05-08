Join the SPPD for its first Coffee With a Cop at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 15 at Beans ’n Cream, which is located at 345 Cannery Square in downtown Sun Prairie.

Coffee with a Cop

The mission of Coffee With a Cop is to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know officers in their neighborhoods.

Cop on a Rooftop event raises $2,979
Sun Prairie Police, EMS and Fire personnel teamed with Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Sun Prairie Dunkin employees to raise $2,979 fo Special Olympics during the Aug. 19, 2022 Cop on a Rooftop event at the Sun Prairie Dunkin, 950 Windsor St.
