Join the SPPD for its first Coffee With a Cop at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 15 at Beans ’n Cream, which is located at 345 Cannery Square in downtown Sun Prairie.
The mission of Coffee With a Cop is to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know officers in their neighborhoods.
Cop on a Rooftop set for May 19
Local law enforcement including the Sun Prairie Police Department will take to the roofs at more than 40 Dunkin’ locations across Wisconsin — including the Sun Prairie location at 750 Windsor St. — from 5-11 a.m. on Friday, May 19 for the 11th annual Cop on a Rooftop. Last year, paramedics and firefighters from Sun Prairie also assisted the SPPD in its fundraising efforts.
Dunkin’ and the Law Enforcement Torch Run are continuing the tradition of raising funds and spreading awareness to support Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Funds raised go directly back to the athletes, providing opportunities to participate in a variety of sports programming, to foster a healthy lifestyle, to develop social and leadership skills, and to create a sense of belonging and inclusion for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
During the past 10 years of the event, Cop on a Rooftop has raised more than $430,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Since 1986, compassion, joy and hope has ignited a movement among law enforcement in Wisconsin to spread awareness of individuals with intellectual disabilities. LETR volunteers educate the community about the gifts, talents and abilities of people with intellectual disabilities and create opportunities to bring the community together.
As the single largest year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Wisconsin, LETR has raised more than $32 million for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes.
Deputies respond to, cite impaired drivers on Sunday
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said in about a four-hour period on Sunday May 7, deputies responded to four calls involving intoxicated drivers — and three of them were crashes.
At 1:34 pm, an impaired driver struck a power pole on State Highway 19 in the town of Mazomanie. Alliant Energy responded to take care of the power pole, while deputies cited the 63-year-old man for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI).
At 2:46 pm, a caller reported a vehicle had crashed into her garage on the 600 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue in the Town of Blooming Grove. The 53-year-old woman operating the car did not pass field sobriety tests and was cited for OWI and no registration.
About 10 minutes later, deputies in the Village of Windsor responded to Vinburn Road and County Highway C, for a call of a red sedan stopped in the middle of traffic. The 54-year-old female driver seemed confused and she was ultimately cited for OWI.
At approximately 5:45 pm, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at U.S. Highway 12 and Deerfield Road in the town of Cottage Grove. The intoxicated driver attempted to leave the scene, but was stopped and arrested for OWI. The 46-year-old man also received a number of traffic citations. Two people from the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital by EMS with minor injuries.
For all of these drivers it was their first offense OWI. The average fine for a OWI-first offense is $937.50 and a driver’s license revocation of six to nine months.
Vaping females issued warning at Sun Prairie West
Two females who were found vaping at Sun Prairie West High School, 2850 Ironwood Drive, on May 5 were issued warnings for possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Nolan Pickar, officers responded to the school at 12:03 p.m. after school staff found them in a bathroom vaping. School staff searched the two females and found THC vaping products.
As a result, both females were issued warnings for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic control set for Run the Parks
The Sun Prairie Police Department will provide traffic control at Bird Street and Stonehaven Drive for the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department’s “Run the Parks” event on Saturday, May 13.
During the event, which begins at 8 a.m. at Stoneridge Estates Community Park, participants will be able to choose from a one-mile run covering one park, a 5K Run covering two parks, and an 8K Run covering three parks, as well as a Dog Jog.
Although most of the runs will use multi-use pathways, because of the volume of traffic, Pickar said the SPPD will provide traffic control on North Bird Street at Stonehaven Drive.
