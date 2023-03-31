The proposed Sun Prairie Public Library expansion project, known as The Next Chapter, as viewed from northeast. FEH Design consultants said with the proposed addition on the east side of the building, the overall character of the building can be easily preserved, and the current prairie to the west of the existing building can be maintained. Parking will expand to the east and require a second, wider entrance and exit driveway at Linnerud Drive. The library can maintain the existing building entrance, albeit expanded, and provide access to the library utilizing an entry lobby with an east entrance.
The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation announced its first corporate gifts in the Next Chapter fundraising campaign.
The foundation expressed deep appreciation to the corporations and businesses that have made visionary, generous gifts to “The Next Chapter” campaign for a renovated and expanded library.
“We especially appreciate the early support from Summit Credit Union, which will be recognized in one of the four Discussion Rooms for many years to come,” said Theresa Stevens, SPPL Foundation Executive Director. “Three of these rooms have already been named.”
“We are honored to be part of the library’s campaign with our gift. Summit has been a member of the Sun Prairie community for many years and we are glad to lend support to such an important local institution,” said Kim Sponem, Summit Credit Union CEO/President. “Through Summit’s focus on financial well-being, we see firsthand how knowledge builds confidence. A strong foundation in literacy can be incredibly empowering for children and access to free programming and resources through community libraries supports that vital start.”
A second Discussion Room was generously provided by Brooks Tractor.
“We are grateful for Lew Brooks and Brooks Tractor for their continued support of the library,” Stevens added.
Gifts have also been recently received from Hebl & Hebl LLP, Palmer Johnson Power Systems, the Sun Prairie Rotary Club, and the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation.
Sun Prairie businesses are considering how they can help through donations supporting areas in the new library marked with their names and through other important partnerships.
Many individuals and families have also pledged their support to make the new library a reality, including commissioned art, reading cubbies, Makerspace equipment, local history space, family workstations and the Library Friends area.
“As the campaign moves out of the ‘silent phase,’ it continues to move closer to its goal of raising $3.5 million to match the city’s generous $16.5 million commitment,” Stevens said.
Opportunities for community members to see the plans for the new spaces designed to be a gathering place for everyone in Sun Prairie and to learn how to join the campaign may be found online at sunlibfoundation.org/nextchapter.