The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation announced its first corporate gifts in the Next Chapter fundraising campaign.

The foundation expressed deep appreciation to the corporations and businesses that have made visionary, generous gifts to “The Next Chapter” campaign for a renovated and expanded library.

Theresa Stevens

Theresa

Stevens
Sun Prairie Public Library expansion

The proposed Sun Prairie Public Library expansion project, known as The Next Chapter, as viewed from northeast. FEH Design consultants said with the proposed addition on the east side of the building, the overall character of the building can be easily preserved, and the current prairie to the west of the existing building can be maintained. Parking will expand to the east and require a second, wider entrance and exit driveway at Linnerud Drive. The library can maintain the existing building entrance, albeit expanded, and provide access to the library utilizing an entry lobby with an east entrance.

