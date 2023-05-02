Few empty seats were available when the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation hosted its annual Spring Library Gala inside of the Pavilion at Angell Park on Saturday night, April 29.
Silent auction items were offered to help raise money for the expansion of the Sun Prairie Public Library during the Kentucky Derby-themed gala which also offered mint juleps and non-alcoholic pink punch for sale to benefit the fundraiser.
SPPLF Executive Director Theresa Stevens gave an overview of the library’s history, which began in the village hall on Main Street, continued with the renovation of a former Super Valu food store at the corner of Windsor and Bird street and the eventual construction of the current Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.
Stevens also said the library exists with the assistance of private events such as the gala, but has always depended upon community support — especially when it comes to raising money to expand the library.
Chef Jason Dunn — who donated a special Farmers Market meal preparation for up to 8 people as a silent auction prize for the gala — said the library and food are very similar.
“Much like the library is sharing love of knowledge with the community, food is sharing every night with everybody, hopefully,” Dunn said. “And that’s a lot of love. So I look forward to working with whomever wins this bid and I guarantee you’re going to have an absolutely memorable meal.”
Stevens also introduced Sun Prairie Library Director Svetha Hetzler, who was dressed in the horse racing silks of a horse racing jockey.
“I promise to keep my speech very short for two very specific reasons. One, I don’t want to interrupt the fun and the auction,” Hetzler said. “And number two, I realize it’s probably hard to take me seriously right now.”
Hetzler echoed and applauded the support from the public over the years for the library.
“That community spirit continues today and has brought us to our next chapter. So here we are, in our next chapter,” Hetzler said. “Your support of the library’s expansion is really the support of intellectual freedom and the freedom to read and the freedom to participate in lifelong opportunities, which is the mission of the Sun Prairie Public Library. So I thank you for that. And I think there’s no better time to celebrate that freedom than during National Library Week.”
One Community Bank Chief Sales Officer Steven Erickson compared having a healthy library to having a thriving and growing school district.
“So when you think about Sun Prairie, you’ve had a thriving and growing school district for some time — so thriving and growing, now you probably have been to different high schools,” Erickson said. “There’s something very exciting about it, and when we think about a library in general, we think about relationships with the community. It’s no secret, and it’s no coincidence that communities such as this with such a thriving and growing school district, also has such a thriving and growing library.”
Local real estate agent and Sun Prairie Media Center “Sun Prairie News” anchor Dan Presser acted as master of ceremonies for the event and remembered spending time in the library as a child watching story time in the Children’s Library portion of the current library.
“We actually have a granddaughter who loves to go to the library as well. So we’ve all kind of grown up with the library and it is so important to all of us here in Sun Prairie in the surrounding area as well. I mean it is a jewel we have and I think we should all be very proud of it. And that’s why we’re here tonight,” Presser added.
The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation is in the middle of a $3.5 million capital campaign to support the renovation and expansion of the Sun Prairie Public Library.