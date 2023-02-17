The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has proposed this single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Westmount Drive and Highway 19 on Sun Prairie’s west side. The proposal was recommended by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee in a unanimous vote on Feb. 14. If given final approval by the city council, the intersection would go through final design in 2025 with a 2026 construction date, according to WisDOT.
The City of Sun Prairie will help finance the construction of $2.3 million to $2.5 million single-lane roundabout in 2026 at the intersection of Highway 19 and Westmount Drive if a motion made by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee on Feb. 14 earns final city council approval.
City Engineering Director Tom Veith explained in a report to the committee that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has offered to pay for up to $1.9 million of the cost, with the city contributing the remainder of between $350,000 to $550,000.
In a report to the committee, Veith explained that after meeting with residents, elected officials, and city staff and hearing concerns with this design and preference for traffic signals, WisDOT staff performed additional studies and signal warrant analysis.
“The WisDOT staffers determined that signals do not meet traffic safety warrants and would not be supported, regardless of potential municipal investment,” Veith wrote in his report. “WisDOT staff continued to study options and met with elected officials and city staff to propose an alternate design of a roundabout and revision to their funding breakdown.”
A memo from WisDOT Project Development Chief Karla Knorr detailed the elimination of the original Highway Safety Improvement Project, reallocating funds, and utilizing DOT’s asset management policies to perform additional predictive safety analysis that could increase the DOT allocation up to $1.95 million.
Veith wrote that in order for WisDOT to program this project and commit $1.95 million, the City of Sun Prairie will need to agree to partner and contribute costs that would exceed DOT’s allocation, or approximately $350,000 -$550,000. Design and construction inspection services will be the WisDOT’s responsibility.
If given final approval by the city council, road construction will be scheduled for 2026 and DOT and city staff would partner in presenting at a future public informational meeting.
Veith reminded committee members that the US DOT’s Federal Highway Administration has identified roundabouts as a “Proven Safety Countermeasure” because of their ability to substantially reduce the types of crashes that result in injury or loss of life.
“Roundabouts are designed to improve safety for all users, including pedestrians and bicycles,” Veith wrote. “They also provide significant operational benefits compared to conventional intersections.”
Given the previous contentional state that residents and WisDOT officials were at when discussing the intersection at a 2022 meeting, reaction from alders seemed surprisingly welcoming.
“We were hoping for [traffic] lights but this make me feel a whole lot more comfortable,” said District 4 Alder David Virgell, who used the unsafe intersection as a campaign issue. He said he believed it would be safer than a traffic signal, because pedestrians would still need to cross four lanes of traffic on Highway 19.
Virgell said his wife recently recorded an elderly couple trying to cross 19 at Westmount and believed pedestrians as well as bicyclists trying to cross will be safer crossing a single lane roundabout. “This is a great alternative.”
District 2 Alder and Public Works Chair Bob Jokisch agreed with Virgell.
“It really is a noticeable improvement for calming traffic for both motorists and pedestrians,” Jokisch said.
Virgell extended thanks to Mayor Paul Esser, City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer and WisDOT officials for reaching the roundabout decision.
“This has been a 15-year-plus battle,” Virgell said, adding that the issue was “a big deal” for former District 4 Alder Al Guyant. “I also want to thank [Alder] Stocker for reaching out to the governor to get this done.” He said that showed the city works as a team to solve problems regardless of where they are located.
Virgell’s thank you was a reference to an impromptu meeting held after an Evers campaign event in a Smith’s Crossing park where the governor was essentially surrounded by Stocker, Guyant and Virgell to talk about the intersection.
A meeting later in the summer at Horizon Elementary with WisDOT officials left residents, city officials and even WisDOT officials frustrated without any solutions. Many residents raised concerns about increased traffic in the intersection due to the opening of Sun Prairie West High School just a few blocks from the intersection.
“The department is happy,” Knorr wrote in a letter to Mayor Paul Esser proposing the Westmount-19 roundabout, “to be able to offer this alternative to the city.”