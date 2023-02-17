Westmount Drive-Highway 19 roundabout
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has proposed this single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Westmount Drive and Highway 19 on Sun Prairie’s west side. The proposal was recommended by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee in a unanimous vote on Feb. 14. If given final approval by the city council, the intersection would go through final design in 2025 with a 2026 construction date, according to WisDOT.

 Wisconsin Department of Transportation

The City of Sun Prairie will help finance the construction of $2.3 million to $2.5 million single-lane roundabout in 2026 at the intersection of Highway 19 and Westmount Drive if a motion made by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee on Feb. 14 earns final city council approval.

City Engineering Director Tom Veith explained in a report to the committee that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has offered to pay for up to $1.9 million of the cost, with the city contributing the remainder of between $350,000 to $550,000.

