Diana McFarland

The Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) Board passed an unanimous vote to add a $9 million referendum to the Nov. 8 Ballot at the Aug. 8 meeting.

Phil Frei, SPASD Director of Business and Finance, provided the framework for the $9 million referendum: $3 million each year over the next three years until a $9 million cumulative total is reached.

