LaToya Holiday

Holiday

Sun Prairie School Board Members discussed and asked questions at their Monday, July 25 meeting about budget preparation and impending fiscal challenges moving towards a possible Nov. 8 referendum proposal.

Phil Frei, Sun Prairie Area School District director of business and finance, presented the board with two referendum options during the July 11 meeting. The options were a two-year, $7 million question or a three-year $9 million referendum. Frei said board members have until the end of August to formally agree to move forward with one of the options.

Tags