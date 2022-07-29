Sun Prairie School Board Members discussed and asked questions at their Monday, July 25 meeting about budget preparation and impending fiscal challenges moving towards a possible Nov. 8 referendum proposal.
Phil Frei, Sun Prairie Area School District director of business and finance, presented the board with two referendum options during the July 11 meeting. The options were a two-year, $7 million question or a three-year $9 million referendum. Frei said board members have until the end of August to formally agree to move forward with one of the options.
Many members of the board are favoring a three-year $9 million referendum. Frei provided a new framework for the $9 million referendum: $3 million each year over the next three years until a $9 million cumulative total is reached. The prior framework plan was to add $2.5 million in the 2022-23 school year, $4.5 million the following year and $2 million the third year.
Frei reiterated that the school district is in this position because of high rates of inflation and no increase in state funding during the last two years. He referenced that the referendum amount is based on estimates of state funding and future level of state support is unknown.
“A successful referendum does not mean that the district will not face future budget restrictions,” Frei said. “Again, that depends on inflation and the level of state support.”
Even if the referendum passes, the school-purpose mill rate is still expected to decrease due to more property owners moving into the area to divide the taxes up. Frei’s calculations showed the current mill rate of $11.61 projected to drop to $11.36 for the 2022-23 year.
Frei and board members continue to share the six goals of what the referendum can accomplish. These are maintaining class sizes, continuing competitive employee compensation plans, bringing equity among facilities including safety, maintaining students services programming, adequately providing funding for substitute coverage and increasing mental health services for students.
Board Governance Officer Tom Weber shared his concerns about how much money the district is going to need in the coming years.
“I don’t think that we can count on the state giving us more,” Weber said. “Inflation isn’t exactly stepping down. CPI-U is already bad at 4.7% and it’s almost doubling next year. Is the referendum even enough?”
School Board Treasurer Latoya Holliday went a step further, recognizing that the district would be in a bigger hole right now if it wasn’t for emergency COVID-19 funds.
Board Deputy Clerk Diana McFarland cited her optimism for the community’s support of a referendum, but was concerned about the messaging and the time frame allowed to accurately portray the reasoning.
“I don’t want this to be an, ‘I didn’t know this would happen until it does’ moment,” McFarland said. “We need a really clear vision of what’s at stake. When do we need to start marketing our message and get our word out quickly?”
Frei said his goal is to get the final proposal to the board by Aug. 22.
“There’s a lot in the books and a lot at play,” Weber said. “We have a lot to talk about.”