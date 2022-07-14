The Sun Prairie School Board discussed two options for a possible Nov. 8 referendum during its Monday, July 11 meeting.
Sun Prairie Area School District Director of Business & Finance Phil Frei and SPASD Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter described these two options in a report to the board:
• A three-year, $9 million exceed the revenue cap option and
• A two-year, $7 million referendum option.
The administration’s three-year proposal would cover through the 2024-25 fiscal year, funding $2.5 million the first year, $4.5 million the second year and $2 million the third year, while the two-year proposal has the same structure, but ends in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Frei reiterated the reasons why the school district has an increasing budget deficit.
“The budget deficits result from the lack of adequate projected increased state funding that keeps pace with inflation,” Frei said.
Frei again stressed the importance that the projected deficits are not at all related to the opening of the new Sun Prairie West High School.
The average projected deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year is approximately $6.6 million, a figure that will grow each year until it’s more than $20 million during the 2026-27 fiscal year.
The board is on track for the planning of a Nov. 8 referendum, if it decides to move forward. The board has until late August to approve a resolution to schedule the referendum question.
Frei addressed the needs for the referendum: maintain class sizes, continue competitive employee compensation plans, equity among facilities including safety, maintain student services programming and adequately provide funding for substitute coverage, as well as increase mental health services for students.
If either of these options are passed, the resulting mill rate will still be lower than the current mill rate. This is due to the increasing equalized aid and the property value growth of the district.
The board is in agreement with moving forward with a referendum.
“It’s extremely frustrating to me in this state that we don’t prioritize schools,” Board Governance Officer Tom Weber said. “No other states are giving a $0 increase.”
Rosseter said that they are confident that a recurring referendum will address our concerns and that hopefully the state will address school funding in future years.
Also, there are additional services that the government is not funding public schools.
“Feds or state are not funding special education and we are responsible for providing those services,” Board Treasurer Latoya Holliday said.
While Rosseter acknowledged that it is the board’s decision, she recommended the three-year, $9 million referendum plan.
Despite agreeing with the three-year option, Board Clerk Carol Albright was concerned about having enough city approval. Frei said it could be easier to present the two-year $7 million option. Many board members said they need more time to look over the two options and discuss it before coming to a favorable conclusion.
Board Deputy Clerk Diana McFarland explained that the $2 million difference won’t sway many people. It will come down to the messaging.
“I think our community values our schools, students, teachers and educators,” McFarland said.
Weber added to McFarland’s statement that the way the message is communicated will determine if a referendum will pass.
“We can’t just talk about the numbers,” he said, adding that many people get lost when confronted with numbers and spending. “We need to communicate the message. Most of us will spend money if we see value in it. We want to make sure we communicate that value proposition with the community.”
SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron said that school taxes will actually decrease per household even if the referendum is passed. He added that’s due to the projected growth in property value which helps aid the tax decrease.
“There are more shoulders available to take on those taxes and the burden is less per household,” Saron said.
As Frei noted in previous board meetings, there will be hard decisions to be made if there isn’t a referendum scheduled by the board and approved by district voters.
In order to meet the deficit without a referendum, the district would need to cut 7% of the current operating budget. Frei estimated that 91 staff positions would have to be cut in order to balance the district’s deficit budget.
The board was thankful for Frei’s presentation and his continued effort on budget analysis and the referendum.