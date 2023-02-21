Speeding concerns on Stonehaven Drive are resulting in city staff re-examining median design and lane striping possibilities near the Bird-Stonehaven intersection.
The concerns were raised during the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to address a request made through the city’s Pedestrian Safety Task Force to evaluate speeding on Stonehaven Drive between Bird Street and Pine Street.
A report from City Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher said the Public Works Department conducted speed studies in this area between November and December 2022. Speed data was collected in both eastbound and westbound traffic. The total 85th percentile speed was 30 MPH. The speed limit on this roadway is 25 MPH.
“With the 85th percentile speed being within 5 MPH of the posted limit, no additional actions are recommended,” Schleicher wrote.
A suggestion was also received to make the intersection of School Street and Stonehaven Drive a four-way stop, but Schleicher also did not recommend that because a four-way stop warrant is not met at the location due to low volume and no crash history. “The west and north legs of this intersection lead to dead ends with minimal traffic,” Schleicher wrote in his report to the committee.
Because of that, Schleicher recommended no changes to Stonehaven Drive based on speeding concerns.
During the 2023 construction season, Bird Street will be reconstructed directly adjacent to that stretch of roadway (see a related Capital Improvement Projects story in this issue of the Sun Prairie Star).
The committee could consider adding pavement markings on Stonehaven Drive east of School Street. The markings would delineate the parking from the driving lanes and create a visual narrowing effect on the roadway.
One resident, who makes similar traffic-calming recommendations for the City of Middleton, told the committee that he liked the pavement marking ideas. Schleicher said staff could also create some possible alternative median designs for the Bird-Stonehaven intersection that could calm traffic on Stonehaven.
Another resident told the committee that there is an area resident who regularly drives 55 MPH in the area.
That prompted committee member Kelvin Santiago to call for additional police enforcement because clearly the speeder was unreasonable. “No, it goes back to you can’t fix — I’m sorry I’m going to say this — you can’t fix stupid with this one, because driving 55 in that area — it’s just beyond reckless,” Santiago said. “It’s just . . . you can’t fix that.”
Schleicher agreed to return to the March committee meeting with some alternative median design options.
Storm water refund OK’dActing on a recommendation from city staff, the committee recommended a city refund of storm water utility credits to commercial tenants on Montana Avenue.
City Engineering Director Tom Veith said the city administers a stormwater utility fee for all properties that are collected by Sun Prairie Utilities as part of their utility billing. The fee is based on the amount of impervious area (roof, parking lot, sidewalk, gravel, etc) on a site. The current charge is $11.70 per month per Equivalent Runoff Unit (ERU). One ERU is equal to 3,468 sq. Ft. of impervious area.
According to Veith and the report to the committee, in 2007, the original development created 32,947 sq. ft. of impervious area, equal to a total of 9.5 ERU.This was broken down by percent of building occupancy of the individual business addresses as follows:
2408 Montana = 3.0 ERU
b. 2410 Montana = 2.4 ERU
c. 2414 Montana = 4.1 ERU
In early 2019, the 2414 Montana address filed for a building permit and was split into two addresses, 2414 and 2412. Each of the units occupies roughly 50% of the first-floor area, which is used to calculate the cost share of the stormwater utility fee.
In December 2020 the new meter was installed and the 2412 account should have started paying 2.1 ERU (just over the 50%) share and 2414 should have been reduced to 2.0.
Mistakenly, 2412 was billed an additional 1.0 ERU and 2414 received no reduction, which resulted in the following:
2412 was billed $282.75 from 1/28/21 thru 12/27/22 instead of $593.78. — owes $311.03
b. 2414 overpaid $589.68 since 1/28/21 — due a refund of $589.68
c. A house meter account was added to the building on 2/27/12 that was charged 1.0 ERU and should be reimbursed for $1,220.77 — due a refund of $1,220.77.
Committee members approved staff’s recommendations to reimburse the owner of 2414 Montana a total of $589.68; reimburse the house meter a total of $1,220.77; direct SPU to coordinate billing of $311.03 to the owner of 2412 Montana for unpaid utility fees and direct SPU to correct the monthly charges for 2414 Montana to 2.0 ERU, 2412 Montana to 2.1 ERU, and the house meter to 0.0 ERU.
WWTP fire alarm bid awardedActing on a staff recommendation from Wastewater Treatment Plant Director Jeremy Cramer, committee members voted to contingently award a Pieper Electric, Inc. bid of $155,440 to replace the fire alarm system at the plant.
The contingency is that when the city council considers the item, it will also need to approve a roughly $4,440 budget amendment because the projected cost for the system was $151,000.
Shonas items recommendedActing on staff recommendations, the committee approved a $45,515 contract with Donohue and Associates to supervise construction-related services at the Shonas Highlands Lift Station, and contingently awarded a bid for the installation of a back-up generator to be installed there. NEXT Electric, the responsive low bidder, was awarded the bid for $350,500.
But, Cramer wrote in his report, the original estimate in 2021 was $280,000. Supply chain shortages resulted in price increases, which means the Sun Prairie City Council will also have to amend the budget to complete the work.
A report from Cramer reminded committee members that the Wastewater Department has 10 operating lift stations throughout the city that pump wastewater from an area of low elevation to an area of higher elevation in our sanitary sewer collection system.
Roughly two years ago, the Public Works Committee asked for prioritization of the lift stations and then recommended the top four ranking lift stations be equipped with backup generators to power the lift stations during extended power outages. The Shonas Lift station was the highest prioritized station and was approved for a project to upgrade the control panel and to install a backup generator.