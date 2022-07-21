Sun Prairie, it’s time to Stuff the Bus.
The Sunshine Place program needs the community’s help to meet its goal of raising $24,000 and providing backpacks to 1,600 students. Stuff the Bus assists Sun Prairie families unable to afford the expense of school supplies.
Sunshine Place Executive Director Ann Maastricht knows with the rising cost of other household staples, school supplies could be last on the list of items to pick up before school starts in late August.
“Since the cost of food, housing, gas, and other necessities is increasing, the extra expense of school supplies is unattainable for many of our community members,” said Maastricht in a release helping to promote the Stuff the Bus drive this year. “Financial hardship should never stand in the way from a child having the school supplies needed to be successful in the classroom.”
Each backpack costs approximately $25 to fill with supplies. Each backpack contains supplies including wide-ruled spiral notebooks, folders, glue sticks, scissors, pens, washable markers, pencils, and earbuds with a microphone.
Backpacks purchased or donated as part of the drive will be distributed to Sun Prairie students in grades 4K-12 by volunteers in early August. Last year, because of COVID-19, volunteers distributed backpacks in various drive-through locations, including Northside Elementary School. In prior years, similar drive-through distributions took place in Sheehan Park, at Westside Elementary, at C.H. Bird Elementary School, and other locations.
The public can assist Stuff the Bus in several ways:
• Donate online. Visit https://tinyurl.com/spasd-stuff-the-bus and write “Stuff the Bus” in the donor note, or visit Sunshine Place’s Facebook fundraiser (go to the Sunshine Place Facebook page and use the Fundraisers drop-down menu to find the Stuff the Bus fundraiser).
• Mail or drop off a check. The check with “Stuff the Bus” in the memo line may be mailed to Sunshine Place, Post Office Box 307, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 or dropped off at Sunshine Place or any Bank of Sun Prairie location.
• Donate backpacks. New 18-inch backpacks are being collected at Smokey Anderson’s American Family Insurance office at 695 S. Grand Ave., Suite #204; Sunshine Place at 18 Rickel Rd., and at all Bank of Sun Prairie locations.
Sunshine Place is a Sun Prairie-based, nonprofit community resource center focused on delivering programs with an emphasis on food, clothing, child outreach and human services for families residing in the Sun Prairie Area School District; learn more online at sunshineplace.org.