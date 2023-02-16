A Sun Prairie teen is facing charges of felony fleeing an officer, felony marijuana possession, and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer after a chase ranging across the area northeast of Madison.

On the evening Feb. 11, a Monona police officer reported a white Nissan Maxima going 82 mph in a 55 mph section of U.S. Highway 12. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Dane County District Attorney's Office, the driver, 17-year-old Tyleen T. Simmons, continued by the I-90 ramps, accelerating up to 100 mph.