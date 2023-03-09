In an effort to market the community of Sun Prairie, members of the Sun Prairie Tourism Commission on Thursday March 9 reviewed and recommended city council approval of a new logo and tagline for the City of Sun Prairie.

During the commission’s regular meeting in the council chambers, North Star Branding + Marketing unveiled the new logo — a circular logo combining a sun and a prairie with the words SUN PRAIRIE in all caps — and the tagline, “revolves around you.”

Sun_Prairie_Logo (2023)

The Sun Prairie Tourism Commission on Thursday, March 9 recommended the Sun Prairie City Council adopt this new logo and tagline across all city email signatures, city logo apparel, social media, vehicle logos and more.
City of Sun Prairie entrance sign at night with new logo (2023)

North Star Branding + Marketing suggested the City of Sun Prairie take steps to promote the new logo, if the Sun Prairie City Council votes to adopt it on March 21. Suggestions included banners, city apparel, and entrance signs (above, shown at night) that show the color palette and the words "SUN PRAIRIE".

