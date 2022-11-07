Sun Prairie West High School student Molly McArdle was one of 43 Wisconsin students named to the 2022-23 Jerry Ensembles by the Overture Center for the Arts and The Grand Theater in Wausau, the premier vocal performance groups representing the Jerry Awards.
McArdle is one of 17 students named to the Southern Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, which is directed by Gail Becker.
In addition, Sun Prairie East High School student Connor Wilkinson was named an alternate in the Southern Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble.
Students from participating Jerry Awards high schools can audition each year to join the Central or Southern Jerry Ensemble. The accomplished singers delight audiences with songs from musical theater, movies, legendary artists and more. They present solos, duets, trios and group performances in front of a variety of audiences in a variety of settings each year, including the Jerry Awards Ceremony, Cocktails with Tim & Karra, UW basketball games and Kids in the Rotunda.
Upcoming performances include:
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas Pre-Show Performance at The Grand—Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m.
Midtown Men Holiday Hits Pre-Show Performance at The Grand—Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m.
Wausau Conservatory of Music—Dec. 11, time TBD
The Landing—Dec. 13, 4 p.m.
Hairspray Pre-Show Performance at The Grand—Jan. 16, 6:30 p.m.
Overture Center of the Arts Communications Director Shari Gasper provided history and background of The Jerrys.
“The Jerrys is Overture’s high school musical awards program that encourages, recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater. The program began in the 2009-10 school year with 23 productions within 45 miles of Madison and has since expanded across the state through partnerships with Marcus Performing Arts Center, The Grand Theater and Viterbo University Fine Arts Center. In its first decade, the Jerry Awards engaged more than 700,000 students, teachers, theater professionals and community members and has grown into a nationally recognized showcase of the brightest stars in Wisconsin high school musical theater.”