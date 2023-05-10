The City of Sun Prairie’s Youth & Families Commission celebrated the transition of two dedicated youth members on Thursday, May 4, when SPYFC Chair Mary Ellen Havel-Lang (middle) recognized Lyric Eveans and Sumedha Yarlagadda, graduating seniors from Sun Prairie Schools, for their outstanding service and leadership as commissioners.
The City of Sun Prairie’s Youth & Families Commission celebrated the transition of two dedicated youth members as they take the next step in their academic careers.
On Thursday, May 4, Lyric Eveans and Sumedha Yarlagadda, graduating seniors from Sun Prairie Schools, were recognized for their outstanding service and leadership as SPYFC members.
Commission chair Mary Ellen Havel-Lang said throughout their time on the commission, both members have developed and refined skills in a variety of roles centered on improving the community.
Eveans has been an active member on the commission for three years and had the opportunity to be involved with projects such as the City of Sun Prairie Equity Audit and more. She will be attending Morgan State University in Baltimore Maryland in the fall and majoring in Psychology.
“The Youth & Families Commission gave me confidence I didn’t have before I joined,” said Eveans. “I wasn’t comfortable speaking in a group, now I can do it.”
Yarlagadda, who served as Vice-Chair on the Commission, joined over a year ago. Similar to Eveans, she participated in the City of Sun Prairie’s Equity Audit to share her experience and hopes for the Sun Prairie community.
“Serving as Vice-Chair for the Youth & Families Commission has been one of the most formative and valuable experiences of my life, both academically and personally,” said Yarlagadda. “It’s allowed me to get involved with my community in a hands-on way, empowering me to get involved with various social justice efforts while helping me grow my speaking and organizational skills.”
“The commission would not be what it is today," Havel-Lang said, "without the youth voice at the table.”
The SPYFC seeks to promote healthy behaviors, lifestyles, and the community conditions that empower people to be self-sustaining, contributing members of their families, schools, workplaces, and the community. It is composed of student and adult members.
For specific questions about the commission, please contact Havel-Lang via email at spyfc@charter.net.