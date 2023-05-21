It started as a side hustle — something both Sun Prairie residents Jack Herbert and Mary Lowisz had both been interested in as a hobby — but ended up as an international business featuring one of the world’s oldest beverages.

Both of them already loved tea, although Herbert confessed that prior to becoming a tea importer, he had only tried sun tea or the kinds available in the grocery store.

Chai House's Mary Lowisz and Jack Herbert
Buy Now

Mary Lowisz and Jack Herbert moved their Chai House tea and spice blend business to Sun Prairie from Fort Atkinson, and now offer some of their teas and tisanes for sale at Fresh Mart, 531 S St. in Sun Prairie.

Tags