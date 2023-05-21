It started as a side hustle — something both Sun Prairie residents Jack Herbert and Mary Lowisz had both been interested in as a hobby — but ended up as an international business featuring one of the world’s oldest beverages.
Both of them already loved tea, although Herbert confessed that prior to becoming a tea importer, he had only tried sun tea or the kinds available in the grocery store.
Lowisz loved it so much that she researched everything about it as a hobby away from her work as a critical care nurse in the Madison area: the rituals of tea, the wide varieties of tea (more than 4,000), different ways to make tea, and the stories about the people and the places behind the tea.
She loved tea so much that she wanted to get into the tea business.
With more than 30 years of marketing and sales experience working mostly for manufacturers, Herbert was looking for something he could do in retirement — and then had Georgia on his mind.
Herbert attended a wedding in the country of Georgia and had been exploring possibilities for doing business in that Eastern European country.
The two of them met at St. Ignatius Antiochian Orthodox Church in Madison in 2017, where Herbert was already a long-time member and a subdeacon. After many conversations, it became obvious they were both tickled with tea, and began working on Lowisz’s idea of a tea business.
At first, they wondered how they could get into the business and recognize the tea growers, because they had seen for years how large tea companies profited from the labor of family tea farmers everywhere.
That’s where the country of Georgia came in. Because of his already fond aspirations to do business there, Herbert discovered that Georgia was in the process of trying to revitalize its tea industry.
When they decided to get into the tea business and start Chai House as a website, Lowisz and Herbert also pledged that their company would focus on developing mutually beneficial partnerships directly with family tea farmers, celebrating and promoting the grower’s skill and expertise. They began with Georgia, then grew into a relationship with tea growers in Nepal and elsewhere. They import their teas directly from Georgia and using a cooperative of other tea growers from around the world — including those from India, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia and Malawi.
Their online store, chaihousellc.com, features a wide variety of their own personal hand-picked and favorites of green teas, black teas, white teas and oolong teas featuring teas from Georgia. They relocated the business from Fort Atkinson to Sun Prairie in 2023, according to a company press release. COVID-19 made tea a popular beverage in the United States, and Chai House picked up some new customers as a result.
“We’re not trying to convert non-tea drinkers into tea drinkers,” Herbert said during a recent interview, emphasizing that tea drinking is an individual experience. “We’re looking for people who already like tea.”
There are also their own Chai House Spice blends like Madison Masala #17 — an authentic masala chai brewed with black tea and your favorite milk and made with real Indian spices including cloves, black pepper, ginger, cardamom, ajwain, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Or there’s Green Bay Golden Milk, blended using real Indian spices including tumeric (which gives it a beautiful golden hue), black pepper, ginger, cardamom and cinnamon and known as haldi doodh in India.
While it brought some new customers to Chai House, COVID-19 also brought an unwelcome side effect: Supply chain issues.
“We placed our tea order at this time last year, and we were supposed to get it in June. And we didn’t get it until November,” Herbert said, with a look of concern. “I mean, it really put a crimp in our style . . . we were getting a little nervous.”
The company now has plenty of tea in stock, ready for thirsty consumers, but Herbert and Lowisz have also branched out into relationships with non-profits.
“One of the things that we are doing is we’re partnering with local organizations. If you go to the website, there’s a Chai House partners page. We have a relationship with the Dane County Humane Society,” Herbert said, referring to the coupon code that will result in a donation of a portion of the proceeds from that sale to the Dane County Humane Society.
They know all about shopping locally — from supporting small family tea farmers and cooperatives to participating in holiday shopping markets and bazaars locally.
In February, Chai House Tea blossomed into a retail location at Fresh Mart, located at 531 A St. in Sun Prairie, where Chai House fans can browse a selection of teas and tisanes (tisanes are made from the roots, stems, and leaves of just about any other type of plant except the tea plant —for example, blueberry or quince. Tisanes are also referred to as herbal teas (which is technically incorrect).
And there are more pending deals for locations where fans can purchase Chai House Tea in person.
“We’re certainly talking to some potential distribution partners. One of the things that will be happening is the public market that is coming to Madison. The FEED Kitchen (where Chai House processes and packages their teas and spice mixes) is going to be having a retail space in that market,” Herbert said. “And they’re going to feature all of the products that are made at the FEED Kitchen. so we’ll have shelf space there as well. So that’s the only other one that we know for sure, at the moment.”
Learn more about Chai House Tea online through the website chaihousellc.com.