Sun Prairie Police, with assistance from the Dane County Tactical Response Team, arrested a 26-year-old Sun Prairie man in connection with a Feb. 22 armed robbery attempt at McDonald's, 505 A St.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said in a press release that at approximately 3:20 a.m., the SPPD received a report of an armed robbery that had occurred at McDonald’s.

