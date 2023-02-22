Sun Prairie Police, with assistance from the Dane County Tactical Response Team, arrested a 26-year-old Sun Prairie man in connection with a Feb. 22 armed robbery attempt at McDonald's, 505 A St.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said in a press release that at approximately 3:20 a.m., the SPPD received a report of an armed robbery that had occurred at McDonald’s.
The victim reported the suspect used the drive-through lanes.
Upon reaching the window, the suspect exited the vehicle and approached with a handgun in his hand. The victim was able to close the service window and contact the police.
Surveillance images confirmed what the victim reported and provided a description of the suspect and the suspect vehicle.
Cox said the suspect fled in a vehicle which was located at an apartment complex just before 5 a.m. on Sunfield Street in Sun Prairie.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence, Cox said, and at approximately 11:25 a.m. -- with assistance from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team -- the suspect was taken into custody.
Cox identified the suspect as Joseph A. Martin, 26, of Sun Prairie. Police searched Martin and arrested him for attempted armed robbery.
During the course of executing the search warrant, officers found a facsimile firearm matching what was used during the incident.