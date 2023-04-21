District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy will be the new Sun Prairie City Council President, thanks to action taken Tuesday night, April 18, by the Sun Prairie City Council affirming nominations made earlier in the evening by the council’s Committee of the Whole.

District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch will be the council’s vice president and outgoing city council president and District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie was elected the council’s elected representative to the Sun Prairie Plan Commission. Both were sole nominees and approved by council acclamation.

