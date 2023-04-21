District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy will be the new Sun Prairie City Council President, thanks to action taken Tuesday night, April 18, by the Sun Prairie City Council affirming nominations made earlier in the evening by the council’s Committee of the Whole.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch will be the council’s vice president and outgoing city council president and District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie was elected the council’s elected representative to the Sun Prairie Plan Commission. Both were sole nominees and approved by council acclamation.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs received nominations and approvals as Sustainability Committee and Sun Prairie Utilities Commission representative from the council.
Both Alders Brent Eisberner (District 2) and Jokisch will remain council appointees to the city’s Housing Committees after being sole nominees. Eisberner will also serve as the council appointee to the Fire Advisory Committee, which may cease to exist after Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue becomes a city entity on Jan. 1, 2024. The council will reevaluate the need for the committee before the end of 2023.
Mayor Paul Essex’s list of board, committee and commission appointments is traditionally considered by the council during its first meeting in May.
Alders approve $2.28 million in budget adjustments
Acting on a recommendation from City Finance Director Kristin Vander Kooi, alders approved first quarter budget adjustments totaling $2,228,163.
According to Vander Kooi’s report to the council, during the first quarter of 2023, staff brought forward three projects that require budget amendments to complete. When the projects were presented, information regarding the funding needs were provided and that the official budget amendment would come forward at a later date. The budget amendment requests are:
• Class and Compensation Plan — $330,861 approved by the Sun Prairie City Council on Jan. 17, 2023. The Class and Compensation plan implementation also included a budget transfer need of $662,802. Funds were included in the 2023 budget in a single account in each fund until the study was completed.
• The Smith’s Crossing Park Shelter — $171,000 approved by the council on Feb. 7, 2023;.
2023 Engineering Road Projects — $1,063,500, approved by the council on April 18, 2023. The budget amendments for the streets projects are no secret because of greater than anticipated bids by construction firms to do the work this summer. Because of the larger expense to do the work, the city’s Public Works Committee approved recommendations submitted by city staff to delay projects that could wait one more year to complete.
According to Vander Kooi, the city Budget Amendment Policy requires budget transfers across functional areas to be considered budget amendments required to be approved by the city council.
Alders approved the first quarter budget amendment for $2,228,163 to allocate budget for the Class and Compensation Plan implementation, the Smith’s Crossing Park Shelter, and the 2023 Engineering road projects.