Buy Nothing groups in the Dane County area offer all the free items you could think of, all while building community

Jami Dugan, a fourth grade teacher at a Sun Prairie elementary school, was spring breaking with a friend when she noticed her constantly checking her phone.

Example of a Buy Nothing Facebook post

The Buy Nothing Project promotes communal gift-giving, free of charge; here is an example of a post to the Facebook page in which the owner is trying to give the item away. The group emphasizes no-contact pick-ups because of COVID-19.