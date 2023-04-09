Lori Hackman, local olive oil expert and store owner, recently rebranded the business, from formerly named The Oilerie, Sun Prairie, at Prairie Lakes, which she opened in the same location about seven years ago, to Olive and Herb.
When you drive up to the only shop in Prairie Lakes specializing in farm-to-table olive oils, herbs and other food pairings, the first thing you’ll notice is the new decorative sign announcing you’ve arrived at Olive and Herb.
Lori Hackman, local olive oil expert and store owner, recently rebranded the business, from formerly named The Oilerie, Sun Prairie, at Prairie Lakes, which she opened in the same location about seven years ago, to Olive and Herb.
“We have the same products (and many new ones), the same owner, in the same location but now with a new name,” she said.
“I renamed the business since we’ve shifted from a franchise concept to now solely owned by my business” she said. “This now allows me to share more options and opportunities for our customers. For example, we’re bringing in products such as stuffed olives, grilling sauces, spices, herbs, hot sauces, and jams from local vendors, and, because customers asked for it –the option of taking home olive oil in small bottles.”
She also added, for the first time, customers will be able to order products from the store’s website www.oliveandherb.com.
Olive and Herb orders extra fresh virgin olive oil directly from small farms in Italy, located about an hour from Rome.
At the Sun Prairie store Hackman stocks 16 different types of olive oil in stainless steel vats called fustis. The oil is not bottled for customers in advance. After you’ve tasted and selected what you want, your selection is bottled in front of you –making it the freshest olive oil around.
Cooking, baking with olive oil
Popular olive oil flavors include garlic and truffle and even orange, sesame and lime. Hackman and her staff share what flavors pair well with a variety of different types of food.
For example, what types of oil should you use for grilling, or making granola, or roasting vegetables, or making homemade mayo or for making grilled cheese sandwiches with olive oil instead of butter? Olive and Herb has the answers.
“You can use extra virgin olive oil in a multitude of ways. It adds a dash of flavor to everything from soups, vegetables, and meats, even breads, brownies, cakes, cookies and pancakes,” said Hackman. “Olive oil can be used to enhance a wide number of recipes. It’s like a secret ingredient that can make recipes ‘come alive’ and simultaneously yield health benefits at the same time,” she noted.
“Olive oil is far more than just an enhancement for salads and pasta dishes,” she explained.
Adding olive oil to your food is central to the Mediterranean Diet which centers around whole plant-based foods. The diet is based on eating traditional foods from countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea.
Olive oil is universally ranked as being the essential component to following a Mediterranean diet.
U.S. News & World Report, once again, ranked the Mediterranean diet, as the best diet for healthy eating. They are one among numerous news organizations and health organizations both national and international publications, to herald the benefits of olive oil and the Mediterranean diet.
“Many people don’t realize how versatile olive is," Hackman said. "You can fry, sauté and bake with olive oil, marinate, use it as a seasoning, substitute oil for butter in many recipes, and drizzle it on many dishes, even popcorn.”