When you drive up to the only shop in Prairie Lakes specializing in farm-to-table olive oils, herbs and other food pairings, the first thing you’ll notice is the new decorative sign announcing you’ve arrived at Olive and Herb.

Lori Hackman, local olive oil expert and store owner, recently rebranded the business, from formerly named The Oilerie, Sun Prairie, at Prairie Lakes, which she opened in the same location about seven years ago, to Olive and Herb.

Lori Hackman (2023)

