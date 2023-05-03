SSM Health on Wednesday, May 3 announced plans to build a new Ambulatory Surgery Center on its existing Sun Prairie campus at 2840 O’Keeffe Ave., with emergency patients being directed to other nearby facilities.
The St. Mary’s facility was initially constructed as an emergency center designed to provide emergency care due to the length of time required to get to St. Mary’s in Madison.
City of Sun Prairie officials did not immediately return requests for comment about the announcement, but St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison President Kyle Nondorf said the city understands SSM’s desire to better serve patients in the area.
“The city — I don't want to speak for them. But we approached the city and had communicated to the city our excitement about bringing a very significant capital investment, expanding services out there and serving more of the community than we currently are able to, with just a limited ER footprint,” Nondorf said.
“I feel like they certainly understand the upside of increased jobs, and increased community members being served,” Nondorf added. “I think all of us are wanting to make sure we mitigate the impact of reducing ER services, but with access in that community with other options — urgent care and ER services — overall, there's more upside here than there’s a downside.”
On Wednesday afternoon, May 3, the City of Sun Prairie issued a statement acknowledging the announcement made by St. Mary's.
"Although the city did not have involvement in the planning efforts regarding this change," the statement reads, "we remain committed to ensuring the highest quality when serving our community members in emergencies."
In addition, city staff are currently working on factoring the level of service change into existing public safety operations and staffing while preparing for future needs.
"Due to the nearest SSM Emergency Center being located in downtown Madison, city staff are working to understand this impact on the community and will communicate these changes in order to keep the public informed," the statement concludes.
SSM Health’s emergency services will be consolidated to its Level 2 Trauma Center at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Urgent Care services also are available at SSM’s Dean Medical Group clinic on Madison’s east side at 1821 S. Stoughton Rd., with primary/specialty care services remaining available at Dean Medical Group’s – Sun Prairie clinic located at 10 Tower Drive.
“I think the environment has changed a lot from when we first opened up this separate ER, obviously,” Nondorf said. “There's a hospital that's out in that community as well. In the general community area, there's more access to urgent care and a lot of the patient population we saw in the ER actually is more of the urgent care level and those patients are going to be able to be seen at other facilities and even at our East Madison location that has urgent care access.
“So really, it's a combination of factors is more access to services on the ER and urgent care front than there was when we initially went out there with the Sun Prairie ER,” Nondorf added. “I think the EMS community is great that serves that area and will do continue to do a great job and our ability to bring more robust clinical services to that market all factored into this decision.”
Construction began on the emergency center in 2008. The center secured a $476,000 federal budget earmark from Rep. Tammy Baldwin for a CT scanner in March 2009 and St. Mary’s-Madison President Dr. Frank Byrne showed off renderings of the new facility at a Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce luncheon in April 2009. The St. Mary’s Sun Prairie Emergency Center opened in July 2009 and served its 10,000th patient in June 2010.
The new outpatient surgery center, expected to open in 2025, will allow SSM Health to better meet the needs of growing Madison metro communities. SSM Health will be relocating its Regent Street Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care and Retail Optical Services, as well as its Madison Optical Laboratory to the new location. The new surgery center will also offer additional operating rooms to provide eye and orthopedic outpatient surgical services.
Nondorf confirmed that SSM is currently in the design process for the new facility but hopes to begin construction in 2024 for completion in 2025.
“A growing, thriving city, Sun Prairie attracts people from a number of surrounding communities, and we are invested in growing with it,” said Sue Anderson, SSM Health Regional President. “Our new center will alleviate some of the growing constraints we are facing on our SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison campus, allowing us to open access for more timely care when and where our patients need it.”
Building out additional surgical space will help SSM Health to continue to meet the growing demands for outpatient surgical services.
“In our community where people want to remain active for much longer, the demand for joint replacements and other orthopedic services that keep them active and engaged continues to rise,” said Dr. Jay Christensen, SSM Health orthopedic surgeon. “It will be great to have an additional location where we can provide that care that our patients deserve and expect.”
Nondorf also said that the plan for the new Sun Prairie surgery center will include existing staff from Davis Duehr Dean and new hires, but that the facility could be added onto if the need exists.
“We were very forward-thinking in terms of that development from a Sun Prairie standpoint of purchasing and acquiring land,” Nondorf said. “So we have opportunity to expand and grow after this space if if that is what's warranted long-term.”
