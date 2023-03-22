One Community Bank recently welcomed Valerie Renk, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Dane County, to the One Community Bank Advisory Board.
“I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with Valerie on the One Community Bank Advisory Board. Her deep commitment to non-profit and under privileged communities is inspiring. We are thrilled to have her passion as we continue investing in our communities,” said Jim Walker, Advisory Board Independent Chair.
Renk is passionate about improving communities through home ownership and below market financing. She has been with Habitat for Humanity Dane County for over 10 years. She earned her bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism from the University of Wisconsin Madison.
“I look forward to working with this group of leaders,” Renk said. “Learning and sharing how financial inclusion can improve lives right here in our community is important to families and the economy.”
Renk has served on several esteemed boards and believes in bringing a better life to underserved communities. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family.
OCB is one of the largest community banks in south central Wisconsin. The locally owned bank has 10 bank locations and $1.8 billion in assets serving the communities of Oregon, McFarland, Waunakee, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Adams, Oxford, and Grand Marsh.