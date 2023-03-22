One Community Bank recently welcomed Valerie Renk, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Dane County, to the One Community Bank Advisory Board.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with Valerie on the One Community Bank Advisory Board. Her deep commitment to non-profit and under privileged communities is inspiring. We are thrilled to have her passion as we continue investing in our communities,” said Jim Walker, Advisory Board Independent Chair.

Valerie Renk

