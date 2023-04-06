A 59-year-old Windsor man was charged April 5 in Dane County Circuit Court with fleeing or eluding an officer in connection with a March 24 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, David J. Neira was entering a gray Kia Soul at 9:21 p.m. in the 900 block of West Main St. when a Sun Prairie Police Officer who knew his identity pulled in behind the vehicle with red lights activated.
As he approached the vehicle, the officer observed the reverse lights on the vehicle activate and then the vehicle begin backing.
The complaint states the officer had a clear view of Neira, who was now inching the vehicle back and forth to get out of the parking spot.
The officer gave the defendant an order to stop. Neira stated something to the effect of, “What? What did I do,” then pulled the vehicle out from his parking spot and fled at a high rate of speed eastbound through the parking lot without the vehicle’s lights on.
The parking lot is shared by multiple business establishments, including a bar and restaurant open with multiple patrons, as the defendant fled eastbound through the parking lot and then northbound on Audley Drive.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Neira will receive three years and six months imprisonment, be fined $10,000 and have his vehicle operating privileges revoked for six months.
Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday, April 22
The City of Sun Prairie, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 behind the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.
Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications. Find your nearest drug disposal location through the website www.doseofrealitywi.gov
All waste pharmaceuticals to be disposed of during Drug Take Back must be generated by a household.
Bring -- Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications, vape pens or e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).
Do Not Bring -- Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.
Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers won’t be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.
Liquids will be accepted but the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.
Illegal substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of Drug Take Back Day and should not be placed in collection containers.
Community members are also reminded that many drug disposal boxes — including one located inside the Main Street foyer at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building — are open year-round for safe disposal of unwanted medications.
Male referred for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon
Sun Prairie police referred a 22-year-old Sun Prairie male to the Dane County District Attorney for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon in connection with an April 4 incident during which his gun accidentally discharged.
Sgt. Jason Lefeber said the male, who is licensed to legally conceal-carry a firearm in Wisconsin, told police the gun went off while he was preparing to take the gun with him to work.
The bullet traveled through an apartment wall in the 1100 block of Severson Drive and through the bedroom wall of a neighboring apartment, narrowly missing someone in that room. “He was lucky nobody else was hurt,” Lefeber said.
Even though the incident appeared to be accidental, Lefeber said, the matter was referred to the Dane County District Attorney to make a final charging decision.
Intoxicated male arrested, jailed
Sun Prairie police arrested and jailed a 43-year-old Fitchburg man on April 4 after police learned he was wanted.
Lefeber said police made contact with the intoxicated male at Kwik Trip, 1252 W. Main, at 7:38 p.m.
A routine computerized records check indicated Dane County had a valid body-only arrest warrant for the male. Police placed Jeremy Imhoff, 43, of Fitchburg under arrest for the warrant, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Dane County investigating construction firm
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said on April 4 that it is investigating several complaints against Sun Badger Solar.
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said deputies have responded to five complaints from citizens stating they paid Sun Badger Solar to install solar panels, but the work was never completed.
Schaffer said in total, $165,000 in losses have been reported.
Individuals who wish to file a complaint should contact their local authorities by calling the Dane County Communications Center’s non-emergency line at 608-255-2345.
For additional information and consumer protection resources or to file a complaint, visit the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Consumer Protection webpage at ConsumerProtection.wi.gov.
If you have questions or believe you are a victim of a scam, report it by contacting DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline by phone at 1-800-422-7128 or via email at DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.
--Compiled by Chris Mertes