A 59-year-old Windsor man was charged April 5 in Dane County Circuit Court with fleeing or eluding an officer in connection with a March 24 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, David J. Neira was entering a gray Kia Soul at 9:21 p.m. in the 900 block of West Main St. when a Sun Prairie Police Officer who knew his identity pulled in behind the vehicle with red lights activated.

