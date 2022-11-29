A 44-year-old Windsor woman was charged in Dane County Circuit Court with cocaine possession and retail theft in connection with a Nov. 6 incident at Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road.
According to the criminal complaint, Harmony H. Holman had 51 items concealed in Walmart bags or in her purse during an incident at Walmart. According to the criminal complaint, the value of the items totaled $611.21. During a search of her purse, officers located a white powdery substance in Holman’s handbag. The .3 ounces of the white substance tested positive for cocaine.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Holman will receive one year and nine months in jail, be fined $15,000 and lose vehicle operating privileges for five years.
State Drug Take Back tops in nation
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Nov 23 announced that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the fall 2022 Drug Take Back. Wisconsin collected 54,040 lbs. of unwanted medications this fall.
“Safely disposing of unwanted medications ensures that prescription drugs won’t be diverted and lead to substance-use disorder,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who helped Wisconsin again lead the nation in Drug Take Back.”
Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,093,445 lbs. of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for the most medications collected since inception, falling only behind California with 1,303,800 lbs. and Texas with 1,290,420 lbs. collected. Nationwide, since inception, 16,636,729 lbs. of unwanted medications have been collected during Drug Take Back events.
The DEA leads two Drug Take Back days a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. DOJ partners with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to organize and promote Drug Take Back throughout Wisconsin. Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.
Police investigating propane tank thefts
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said the Sun Prairie Police Department is actively investigating the theft of 14 propane tanks at Wisconsin Distributors, 900 Progress Way.
The theft was reported at 8:58 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. The tanks are worth $4,200, Cox said.
Individuals with information about the party responsible for the theft should call the SPPD Non-Emergncy Dispatch Center number at 608-837-7336 or the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300.
Third offense OWI alleged
Sun Prairie Police Department officers arrested a 29-year-old Sun Prairie man for his third offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
According to Cox, personnel from the Marshall Kwik Trip called Sun Prairie police to let them know an intoxicated male was approaching the city from Marshall.
Police stopped the vehicle, conducted field sobriety tests and placed Deandre Dabney under arrested for third offense OWI. A computerized records check indicated Dabney had an outstanding warrant and a probation hold.
Police also cited Dabney for operating after revocation and issued him warnings for speeding and open intoxicants.