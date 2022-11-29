A 44-year-old Windsor woman was charged in Dane County Circuit Court with cocaine possession and retail theft in connection with a Nov. 6 incident at Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road.

According to the criminal complaint, Harmony H. Holman had 51 items concealed in Walmart bags or in her purse during an incident at Walmart. According to the criminal complaint, the value of the items totaled $611.21. During a search of her purse, officers located a white powdery substance in Holman’s handbag. The .3 ounces of the white substance tested positive for cocaine.

SPPD logo