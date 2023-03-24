Proclamations joined approvals, No Mow May and even a cancellation during Tuesday night’s Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Mayor Paul Esser on March 21 issued three proclamations for a variety of causes ranging from Dark Skies to the Week of the Young Child (watch video of all three proclamation presentations in the Videos section and with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Esser read the Dark Skies proclamation but did not present it to anyone. The proclamation celebrates Dark Sky Week April 15-22 to promote the 5 principles of Responsible Outdoor lighting, promoted by the International Dark Sky Association, which state that lighting must be useful, targeted, at the lowest useful intensity, controlled to be “on” only when needed and of the warmest possible color, as recognized in the City of Sun Prairie ordinances and regulations (read copies of all three proclamations with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Assistant Police Chief Shunta Boston thanked the mayor for proclaiming April 9-15 as Public Safety Telecommunications Week to thank and celebrate the Sun Prairie Police Department’s emergency call takers and dispatchers: “The staff is a truly dedicated group of people that are committed to the profession, department vision, mission, and core values. Each dispatcher exhibits compassion, understanding, and professionalism while on the job,” the proclamation reads in part.
Explore Children’s Museum Executive Director Katey Kamoku and Sun Prairie Area School District 4 Year Old Kindergarten Director Elizabeth Knutden accepted the Week of the Young Child proclamation from Esser and addressed the audience in the council chambers and watching on KSUN.
The proclamation states that the lack of sufficient public investment in early childhood education has forced childcare programs, educators, and families “into a series of impossible choices with devastating consequences,” and sought support for efforts to increase access to high-quality early childhood education.
Departing City Sustainability Coordinator Scott Semroc outlined city efforts to present the second annual No Mow May (watch the video at sunprairiestar.com) just before the city council approved a resolution waiving city enforcement of certain portions of the noxious weed ordinance during May.
Coming soon: More retailers
Alders also approved proposals authorizing new or relocating businesses including Cousin’s Subs to be built just off Thompson Road near the already approved HyVee market, Anytime Fitness which will relocate to a soon-to-be constructed building at the corner of Montana Avenue and Thompson Road, Dave’s Guitar Shop will come to Sun Prairie at 110 Market St. downtown, and the city’s third Starbucks will be located east of the UW Health Clinic and north of Walgreens at the corner of Grand Avenue and Highway 19/Windsor Street.
April 4 meeting canceled
As part of its consent agenda, the Sun Prairie City Council canceled its Tuesday, April 4 meeting to avoid any conflict with the spring general election. Alders frequently work at city polling places (though not typically in their own aldermanic districts) and decided as a council policy to reduce the work load on the Sun Prairie City Clerk’s office by canceling council meetings that conflict with primary or general election days.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker asked if alders would be meeting on April 5 because of the cancellation on April 4, and City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said that the intent is for the council not to meet again until the third Tuesday in April.
Investigation requested
During the meeting, Broadway Drive resident Dale Riddle called for a Wisconsin Attorney General’s investigation into the City Engineering Department for malfeasance and misuse of funds (watch his remarks in the Videos section and with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com). It was Riddle’s third appearance at a council meeting to complain about bike lane markings on Broadway Drive.
Riddle called for the investigation after City Engineering Director Tom Veith told alders that department personnel examined the pavement marking near Bethlehem Lutheran Church, checked with the Bicycle Subcommittee and that no changes would be made. Riddle said the department should not be allowed to make decisions unilaterally and called for the investigation.
District 4 Alder David Virgell defused the situation by saying he would follow up with the Bicycle Subcommittee of the city’s Transit Commission to learn why no changes were recommended and report back to Riddle.