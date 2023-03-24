Proclamations joined approvals, No Mow May and even a cancellation during Tuesday night’s Sun Prairie City Council meeting.

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser read a proclamation about the importance to Dark Skies and commemorating Dark Skies Week. The mayor read the proclamation without a recipient as part of the March 21, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.

Mayor Paul Esser on March 21 issued three proclamations for a variety of causes ranging from Dark Skies to the Week of the Young Child (watch video of all three proclamation presentations in the Videos section and with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).

Public Safety Telecommunicators Week proclamation (2023)
Buy Now

Assistant Sun Prairie Police Chief Shunta Boston (left) thanked Mayor Paul Esser (right) for proclaiming April 9-15 as Public Safety Telecommunications Week and accepted the proclamation during the March 21 council meeting to thank and celebrate Sun Prairie Police Department emergency dispatchers.

Sun Prairie Assistant Police Chief Shunta Boston accepted the proclamation from Mayor Paul Esser honoring dispatchers during Telecommunicators Week. The proclamation presentation occurred as part of the regularly scheduled Sun Prairie City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Young Child Proclamation (2023)
Buy Now

Sun Prairie 4K Director Elizabeth Knudten (left) and Explore Children’s Museum Executive Director Katey Kamoku were on hand to receive a Week of the Young Child proclamation from Mayor Paul Esser during the March 21, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.

Sun Prairie 4K Director Elizabeth Knudten and Explore Children's Museum Executive Director Katey Kamoku accepted a proclamation honoring the Week of the Young Child as part of the March 21, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting. Knudten thanked Mayor Paul Esser for the proclamation and outlined a special art project scheduled for the lobby at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building.

Broadway Drive's Dale Riddle threatens the City of Sun Prairie Engineering Department with an investigation for misuse of funds after Tom Veith tells him that nothing will change with the bike lane near Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Riddle made his comments during the Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.

Tags