Sun Prairie Police have arrested one adult and referred two Madison teen males in connection with an injury accident at the intersection of Windsor and North Bird Streets on June 25.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle t-bone crash with a vehicle rolled over at 11 p.m.
Four of the five vehicle occupants ran away, Cox said, but police have located four of the five occupants in the vehicle. Cox said the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle sought by Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies in connection with suspicious activity earlier the same evening in the Village of Windsor.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Tommy Hodges, 23, of Madison for resisting/obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent. Officers transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Police also referred a 14-year-old Madison male for resisting/obstructing and being a party to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent as a passenger. Another 14-year-old Madison male was referred for obstructing an officer.
Cox did not rule out charges against the other two involved in the crash, but said the three males were the only ones to be charged or referred as of the press deadline on Monday, June 27.
Jail begins in-person visiting againIn-person visits are once again an option at the Dane County Jail.
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said COVID-19 restrictions halted in-person visits in March of 2020. As an alternative, jail residents have been able to engage in video visits with family and friends via a tablet. Remote video visits remain an option.
Schaffer said in-person visits are being re-opened in phases. Visits in the Dane County Public Safety Building can be scheduled now and visits for residents housed in the City-County Building can be scheduled starting the week of June 26.
Visits must be scheduled in advance by the visitor. For more details on visitation guidelines, go to https://danesheriff.com/Jails/Family-and-Friends/Visitation
To schedule an in-person visit, go to https://www.gtlvisitme.com/app.
Sheriff: Deputies
uphold the lawThe United States Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade is an emotionally charged issue, with strong feelings on each side of the decision. In response to the decision, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is calling for peace in Dane County communities.
A statement from the department said as law enforcement, deputies have a constitutional obligation to enforce the law, despite personal opinions. Considering limited resources, the department said in a statement that its top priority is deterring and solving violent crimes in the Dane County community.
“As your Dane County Sheriff, I have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and enforce laws in a fair and impartial manner,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in a written statement.
“I do have to prioritize my limited resources to focus on crimes that most directly affect the people I serve. These crimes include, gun violence, homicides, sexual assaults, vehicle thefts, human trafficking, impaired driving, and domestic violence to name a few. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office does not have the resources nor expertise to investigate medical professionals conducting medical procedures in medical facilities,” stated Barrett.
Near-miss results in disorderly conduct citationSun Prairie police cited a 46-year-old Sun Prairie man after he nearly collided with two other vehicles on June 24 at Kwik Trip, 2599 Ironwood Drive.
Officers responded to the store and found three males arguing in the parking lot. A witness told police they all nearly collided, then emerged from their vehicles and argued with each other until one grabbed and punched another one of the males involved.
Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Daniel Krausman for disorderly conduct and released him.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes