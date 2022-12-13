A 29-year-old Madison man was sentenced and fined Tuesday, Dec. 13, in federal court in connection with mail theft incidents that occurred in Sun Prairie in 2020 and 2021.

Steven Rosa was sentenced at the Western District of Wisconsin courthouse in Madison by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to two years of probation for theft of mail matter by a postal employee. Conley also fined Rosa $2,000 as part of the sentence.

U.S. Department of Justice

Tags