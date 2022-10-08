The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)—a leading authority on fire, electrical and related hazards—advises that home smoke alarms (also known as smoke detectors) are an important part of a home fire escape plan because they warn home occupants early about fire so they can get out quickly.

A closed door may slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire. When there is a fire, smoke spreads quickly, which is why NFPA says roughly three out of five fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.