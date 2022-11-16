With Dane Buy Local’s Colin Murray at left, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi explained how small businesses are part of the fabric of communities like Sun Prairie during the 12th annual Shop Indie Local and Small Business Saturday press conference held Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, 121 E. Main St., in downtown Sun Prairie.
Dane Buy Local Executive Director Colin Murray described the impact Small Business Saturday shoppers had at local businesses in 2020 as part of the 12th annual Shop Indie Local and Small Business Saturday press conference held Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, 121 E. Main St., in downtown Sun Prairie. This year's event is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21 at the Bank of Sun Prairie.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser will kick off Dane Buy Local's holiday shopping season effort on Monday, Nov. 21 in the lobby at the Bank of Sun Prairie, 228 E. Main St.
The event marks the second consecutive year that Sun Prairie has hosted the event in its downtown, after the kick-off took place at Salvatore's in downtown Sun Prairie in 2021.
Other invited guests include Colin Murray from Dane Buy Local and John Loeffler, Bank of Sun Prairie's Senior Vice President-Retail. Both also spoke at last year's event.
The event will serve as an effort to join with other local business leaders to commemorate Dane Buy Local’s 13th Shop Indie Local campaign and Small Business Saturday, which this year falls on Nov. 26.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 in the lobby at the Bank of Sun Prairie's downtown Sun Prairie location.