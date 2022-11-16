Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser will kick off Dane Buy Local's holiday shopping season effort on Monday, Nov. 21 in the lobby at the Bank of Sun Prairie, 228 E. Main St.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi at 2021 Dane Buy Local holiday kickoff
With Dane Buy Local’s Colin Murray at left, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi explained how small businesses are part of the fabric of communities like Sun Prairie during the 12th annual Shop Indie Local and Small Business Saturday press conference held Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, 121 E. Main St., in downtown Sun Prairie.

The event marks the second consecutive year that Sun Prairie has hosted the event in its downtown, after the kick-off took place at Salvatore's in downtown Sun Prairie in 2021.

Dane Buy Local Executive Director Colin Murray described the impact Small Business Saturday shoppers had at local businesses in 2020 as part of the 12th annual Shop Indie Local and Small Business Saturday press conference held Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, 121 E. Main St., in downtown Sun Prairie. This year's event is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21 at the Bank of Sun Prairie.

