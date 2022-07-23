Dane County Executive Joe Parisi outlined county sustainability efforts and called City of Sun Prairie Sustainability Coordinator Scott Semroc a "rock star" for his efforts to lead city sustainability efforts. The city is planning to install a recharging station in the city hall parking lot later this year, is improving the energy efficiency of light fixtures in city buildings, and has already started converting many city vehicles to hybrid electric to save fuel consumption.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi spoke to the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, July 19, and outlined several sustainability efforts currently being undertaken by the county — ranging from solar to working with local farmers to grow cover crops.
Parisi singled out Scott Semroc, the city’s Sustainability Coordinator, as a “rock star” for actions the city has already taken to help the city become more sustainable. Many city vehicles are either hybrid electric or completely electric, and the municipal building has a green roof and is in the process of implementing other energy-saving features such as lighting updates.
Parisi outlined initiatives intended to clean up the lakes and address climate change challenges, particularly flooding, during the July 19 meeting.
For years, Dane County has worked with local farmers and municipalities to reduce runoff in an effort to prevent nutrients from flowing through streams into the lakes.
While the partnerships have been effective in reducing runoff, some of the impacts of climate change are offsetting the gains, Parisi said, noting heavier spring rains often carry runoff before crops are established.
In 2018, flash flooding occurred and then backed up in the chain of lakes, causing the channels to fill in, particularly with sandy material from construction site runoff.
“When all of that water hits the lakes, especially Lake Mendota, it takes much longer to empty out of the chain of lakes than it used to, so we have slower emptying and more rain, which equals water backing up into all the locks and all the dams,” Parisi said.
Other initiatives include partnerships with local farmers. A grant program helps farmers who would like to return to rotational grazing to plant cover crops.
“One farmer said, ‘This is how my grandpa used to farm,’” Parisi said, adding that the practice keeps soil in place, and the plants help to sequester carbon.
About a month ago, the county broke ground on Alliant facility in Cottage Grove – 33,000 panel solar field.
“We will become the first county in the state to have 100% offset of electricity in county government operations,” Parisi said. The county first invested in energy efficiency then began investing in solar facilities. Currently, it has 17 different solar arrays, including a large solar field at the Dane County Regional Airport.
Another county sustainability project allows Dane County to run its trucks on bio-gas from the area’s manure digesters. The county built an offloading station at the Dane County Landfill, where a pipeline exists. Kwik Trip also buys CNG for its stations from the county.
Dane County has created an Office of Energy and Climate Change to help share information with local governments and school districts looking to use more renewable energy.
“If we all continue to do this,” Parisi said, referring to sustainability practices, “we will make a difference.”