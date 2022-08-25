Sun Prairie police are actively investigating an Aug. 24 armed robbery from a home on the northeast side of the city that involved the suspect using a rifle to steal a Sun Prairie couple’s truck.
According to Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox, the male suspect approached the couple at around 8:32 p.m. and stole the couple’s black Dodge Ram pick-up.
Officers spotted the southbound pick-up on 151 heading into Madison. Sun Prairie Police officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle using spike strips. The truck hit the spike strips but continued into Madison on 151/East Washington Avenue with Sun Prairie officers in pursuit.
In Madison, Madison Police Officers attempted to pursue the truck, which was involved in two separate collisions on East Washington Avenue but continued to flee after each crash.
Cox said a third crash involving only the pick-up cause the vehicle to stop by the side of the road along East Washington Avenue. The driver ran from officers.
“Multiple police resources responded to the area established a perimeter and a canine track was done,” Cox said. “But the suspect was not located at the time. We are actively working several leads.”
Cox said the truck was recovered and processed for evidence despite experiencing moderate damage as a result of the three crashes. Cox also said the long gun that officers believe was used in the robbery was also recovered.
Individuals with information may be eligible for a reward for the arrest of the responsible party by calling the SPPD’s Tip Line at 608-837-6300.
Arrest made in York homicideDane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that an arrest has been made in connection with a Town of York homicide in May.
Detectives with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest in connection with the homicide of Dora Gonzalez-Zarate, age 39. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., age 71 of Waterloo, was taken into custody in Delaware on Monday, Aug. 22.
Dora was found deceased inside her town of York home just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. An autopsy conducted by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office the following day confirmed that Dora had been shot.
According to a Dane County Sheriff’s press release, during the days and weeks following the homicide, detectives conducted hundreds of interviews with Dora’s family, friends, neighbors and co-workers.
Investigators learned of Dora’s relationship with Gonzalez, whom she met in August 2021. Detectives were able to compile evidence showing Gonzalez was at Dora’s home the morning of the homicide. Several search warrants were conducted during the investigation, including a May 25 search where several firearms were seized from the suspect’s residence.
Just days after the homicide, Gonzalez left Wisconsin and traveled with his family to the State of Delaware. With the assistance of Delaware State Police, his whereabouts were monitored and when probable cause was established, Dane County detectives traveled to Delaware where they arrested Gonzalez. He has waived extradition and arrangements are being made for his return to Wisconsin.
Gonzalez will face a tentative charge of First Degree Intentional Homicide. He is currently being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, Delaware.
Barrett said the homicide remains under active investigation. Detectives continue to seek information from anyone who knew Dora and had contact with her in the weeks and days prior to her death. Information can be relayed to detectives by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-284-6900.
Dane County deputies, SPPD participating in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
The Sun Prairie Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are among the law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign through Labor Day.
Officers will work together during this time to take impaired drivers off the roads and keep everyone safe as the summer travel season wraps up.
“Our goal is to keep our roads safe from the dangers of impaired driving. Deaths and injuries due to impaired driving are preventable. We want to make sure all travelers reach their destinations safely,” Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Jason Lefeber said.
Someone is killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin. Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,368 alcohol-related crashes, including 166 deaths. Alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities.
Drug-impaired drivers are also putting people in danger on the roads. A driver’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by drugs, including prescription and over-the-counter medications. Last year, there were 2,094 drug-related crashes that caused 74 deaths.
Wisconsin law enforcement officers have special training to combat impaired driving:
• 6,382 police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roads;
• 365 highly trained Drug Recognition Experts — among the most in the nation; and
• 25 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility enforcement task forces operating throughout the year, across the state.
“Drunk driving is never acceptable, especially when there are so many safe alternatives to get home,” Lefeber added. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of impaired drivers so that everyone can have a safe summer and Labor Day holiday.”
Everyone should plan ahead for safe travel. Here are a few tips:
• If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver, or find a safe alternative way home. Never allow someone who is impaired to get behind the wheel.
• Protect yourself and your passengers every time you travel. Buckle up, phone down. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.
• If you suspect a driver is impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location.
• Download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services. Some bars and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.
“We want to make sure all travelers reach their destinations safely,” Lefeber added. “Our goal is not simply to make arrests, but to keep our roads as safe as possible.”
--Compiled by Chris Mertes