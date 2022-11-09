Democrat Melissa Ratcliff of Cottage Grove will be the next representative of Wisconsin’s 46th Assembly District, after defeating Republican rival Andrew McKinney of Cottage Grove in Tuesday’s election.
Ratcliff earned 69.7% of the vote to claim the seat, which represents Cottage Grove, Sun Prairie, Stoughton and Pleasant Springs in the state legislature. Her campaign’s Facebook page posted a message thanking supporters shortly after the results were finalized Tuesday night.
“The margin tonight shows how deep and wide support is for the issues I talked about during the campaign,” the post reads. “My pledge to the people of the District is to keep listening to their concerns, to keep focusing on issues they care about, and to represent this District with integrity and hard work.”
Ratcliff earned 19,869 votes, with McKinney earning 8,744 votes.
Ratcliff, who has sat on both the Cottage Grove Village Board and Dane County Board of Supervisors since 2018, ran on promises to defend reproductive rights, combat gun violence, invest in public schools and protect Wisconsin’s environment.
She defeated four other Democratic candidates in the August primary for the seat.
McKinney received 30.3% of the vote. He is a longtime Monona Grove School Board member, who based his campaign on promises to tackle inflation, community safety and education. Ratcliff also defeated him earlier this year in a separate race for her Dane County Board seat.
Ratcliff will replace the Democrat Rep. Gary Hebl, who announced in April he would not seek reelection. He was one of seven Democrats in the Assembly not to defend their office this election.