Melissa Ratcliff

Dane County Supervisor and Cottage Grove Village Board member Melissa Ratcliff won the Nov. 8 election against Republican Andrew McKinney.

 Contributed

Democrat Melissa Ratcliff of Cottage Grove will be the next representative of Wisconsin’s 46th Assembly District, after defeating Republican rival Andrew McKinney of Cottage Grove in Tuesday’s election.

Ratcliff earned 69.7% of the vote to claim the seat, which represents Cottage Grove, Sun Prairie, Stoughton and Pleasant Springs in the state legislature. Her campaign’s Facebook page posted a message thanking supporters shortly after the results were finalized Tuesday night.

