Wisconsin 46th Assembly Rep. Melissa Agard, from Cottage Grove, joined 16th District State Senator Melissa Agard during a Feb. 28 press conference at the Learning Ladder child care center in Cottage Grove advocating for the $340 million Child Care Counts program to continue as part of the 2023-25 biennial budget. Agard said she believes there is bi-partisan support for the program.
Learning Ladder child care center director Linda Kudrna and State Senator Melissa Ratcliff spoke about the continuation of the Child Care Counts program during a Feb. 28 press conference at Learning Ladder.
Wisconsin 46th Assembly Rep. Melissa Ratcliff joined 16th District State Senator Melissa Agard at a Cottage Grove child care facility to advocate for Child Care Counts funding as part of Gov. Tony Evers’ 2023-25 biennial budget.
During a roughly 30-minute press conference at Learning Ladder located on Cottage Grove Road in Cottage Grove, Ratcliff and Agard were supported in their advocacy by comments from two parents who benefit from child care outside the home, and Linda Kudrna from Learning Ladder.
The governors 2023-25 biennium budget proposal includes $340 million to provide a permanent investment in the Child Care Counts COVID-19 Stabilization Payment Program.
The program was created with federal dollars during the pandemic to support Wisconsin’s early care and education community.
To date, the program has sent monthly payments to over 3,300 providers in Wisconsin to stay open, recruit and retain qualified staff, and provide care to over 113,000 children statewide.
Kudrna said without the Child Care Counts funding, tuition at child care centers will double and services will be reduced. She said her center operates early learning for pre-kindergarten children at a loss, and now has to compete with school-based afterschool childcare options.
“Childcare is vital to the state's economy,” Kudrna said. “Parents need childcare to work and kids need high quality early education to thrive in the 21st century.”
Two parents from the center shared their experiences with their children at the center. One of the parents wondered how — when they were at home with their children during a recent snow day — that both of them helped raise their children during COVID-19.
“When we invest in our kids, we invest in Wisconsin’s future,” Agard said during the press conference held inside one of the classrooms in the center.
“I have heard from numerous child care providers, parents, and businesses, both in the 16th Senate District and across our state, expressing the need for the continuation of the Child Care Counts program,” Agard added. “We know that access to affordable, quality childcare is critical for the well-being of working families, and it is imperative that child care providers are supported and provided with the resources necessary to grow the future of Wisconsin.”
Ratcliff said Child Care Counts helps families and the state’s workforce by strengthening child care so workers can afford to raise their families in Wisconsin.
“Child Care Counts helps our child care facilities who are struggling to retain workers and keep their doors open while providing great care for our children,” said Ratcliff, who has school-aged children. “Child care is crucial for Wisconsinites to grow their families, grow our workforce, and sustain our local businesses. The bottom line? Child Care Counts and it is the right thing to do for our families, our kids, and our economy.”
After the press conference, Agard said if the money is not included in the budget, the lack of funding will hurt both small communities like Cottage Grove and bigger, growing communities like Sun Prairie equally because it could results in child care facilities closing their doors.
“If we don't have childcare centers [in communities], people are not going to move there,” the senator said.
Agard said she is hopeful the funding will be included in the budget: “I believe that there's bipartisan understanding of the importance of the Child Care Counts program.”
Agard said an online petition seeking to keep the Child Care Counts program is currently available on her social media pages; learn more on her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SenatorAgard .