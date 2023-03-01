Wisconsin 46th Assembly Rep. Melissa Ratcliff joined 16th District State Senator Melissa Agard at a Cottage Grove child care facility to advocate for Child Care Counts funding as part of Gov. Tony Evers’ 2023-25 biennial budget.

During a roughly 30-minute press conference at Learning Ladder located on Cottage Grove Road in Cottage Grove, Ratcliff and Agard were supported in their advocacy by comments from two parents who benefit from child care outside the home, and Linda Kudrna from Learning Ladder.

