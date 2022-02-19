The Dane County Regional Airport — shown here at night — provides affordable options for both leisure and business travelers with nonstop and one-stop service that provides access to nearly every worldwide destination.
Dane County Regional Airport (DCRA) is prepared for the increase in spring break travelers with more flights, more non-stop destinations, and more seating capacity compared to last year.
“We’re excited to have an increase in travel options as we go into this year’s spring break season,” said DCRA’s Director of Marketing and Communications Michael Riechers. “More frequent flights, bigger planes, and more non-stop destinations are a benefit to everybody.”
DCRA now has 16 non-stop destinations for the spring break travel season, compared to just 11 in 2021.
Additionally, there is a substantial increase of both available seats as well as average seat capacity of the airplanes servicing DCRA. This year, DCRA has non-stop service to some of the most popular spring break getaways, including Miami, Las Vegas, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Phoenix.
“We encourage people finalizing their spring break travel plans to use Dane County Regional Airport and enjoy a relaxing, easy start and end to their trips,” said Riechers. “Our staff is dedicated to the health and safety of all airport guests. High touch surfaces are cleaned throughout the day, fogging machines and sanitizer sprayers are used around the terminal, and currently masks are still required by the FAA.”
“Although the airport may look a little busier during this time, we pride ourselves on quick, easy, convenient parking and shorter wait times in the airport,” Riechers continued. “In addition, we offer fantastic local food and beverages, free Wi-Fi and even a short story machine with free stories in English and Spanish for all ages.”
The Dane County Regional Airport provides seamless, low-stress, and affordable options for both leisure and business travelers, with non-stop and one-stop convenient arrivals and departures to cities including Philadelphia, Atlanta, Denver, New York, Charlotte, and access to worldwide destinations; visit msnairport.com for more information.