Congratulations to the 2022 Dane County Fairest of the Fair, Hayden Paske of Sun Prairie. Paske will be crowned at the Dane County Breakfast on the Farm to be held Saturday, June 11 at 9 a.m. at Haag Dairy, 6868 Buethin Road, Dane, WI. The public is invited to attend the presentation of Hayden who was selected for this role at the April selection event.
Paske is the daughter of Amelia and Paul Dorow. She is currently a student at Madison Area Technical College studying production welding. Paske has been involved with the Jolly Beavers Club in Reedsburg and is a current and active member of the Sun Prairie FFA. In her spare time, Paske enjoys playing the violin, guitar and piano. She has a love for the arts and hopes to get her teaching degree and instruct welding to high school students.
“Growing up on a family farm, I have had a strong passion for the agriculture community. My experiences on the farm with both dairy and beef cattle prepared me to assist my family at the county fair. By being the Dane County Fairest of the Fair, I will have the opportunity to share my knowledge of agriculture and connect with youth as well as continue to learn and grow myself through this public relations experience,” Paske said. “The Dane County Fair is an important life activity for most of Dane County’s youth and I want to show the public all the amazing youth projects, food vendors, carnival rides and other partners that make this fair so special.”
Paske will attend community events promoting the upcoming Dane County Fair, July 21-24 as well as additional events across the state. She will make daily appearances at the Dane County Fair, meeting fairgoers, presenting awards to youth exhibitors and participating in various activities. Community members can keep up with her year as Dane County Fairest of the Fair by liking the Dane County Fairest of the Fair Facebook page.
In the heart of Madison, the Dane County Fair is home to free concerts, stunt shows, animals, a carnival, and all the best fair foods. With over a 170-year history, the Dane County Fair will once again be held at the Alliant Energy Center, July 21-24, 2022.