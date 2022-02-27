The Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC) invites members of the public, community leaders, and other stakeholders to review and comment on the draft 2050 Regional Development Framework for the greater Madison region.
What is the Regional Development Framework?
The 2050 Regional Development Framework draws on public priorities, local government input, and growth projections to establish goals, objectives, and strategies for accommodating future growth in the Dane County region.
State statutes require Wisconsin’s regional planning commissions to “prepare and adopt a master plan for the physical development of the region.”
Beyond the legal requirements, regional plans help communities work together and align their plans and policies towards shared goals.
Regional coordination and intergovernmental collaboration will be particularly important as our region expands to accommodate an estimated 200,000 additional people over the next 30 years.
The update process began with the A Greater Madison Vision initiative, which gathered broad public input to shape regional development priorities. Based on these priorities, CARPC developed goals, objectives, and strategies for accommodating projected population growth through 2050. Representatives from Dane County communities and other regional organizations provided input throughout the process.
The framework serves as a guide for incorporating big picture goals into individual decisions about where and how to grow. The strategies outlined in the Framework will promote growth that:
• Reduces greenhouse gas emissions and fosters community resilience to climate change;
• Increases access to jobs, housing, and services for all people; and
• Conserves farmland, water resources, natural areas, and fiscal resources.
Learn more on CARPC’s website and the Regional Development Framework project site.
Share your thoughts
The draft Regional Development Framework report is now open for public comment through April 10, 2022. View the draft report and submit your comments at rdf-carpc.hub.arcgis.com.
CARPC staff will review each comment as part of the final editing process.
Commissioners will vote on adoption of the final Framework at the May 2022 CARPC meeting. Following adoption CARPC will work to implement the Framework by providing planning support to local communities, collaborating with other regional entities, and tracking performance metrics.
The Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC) is one of nine regional planning commissions (RPCs) in Wisconsin. As an independent unit of government, CARPC develops and promotes regional plans, provides objective information, and supports local planning efforts. CARPC’s planning region includes Dane County and the cities, towns, and villages with incorporated areas in Dane County.
CARPC’s activities include:
• Bringing communities together to collaborate on land use and water quality plans;
• Developing a long-range Regional Development Framework that looks ahead 20-30 years;
• Administering a regional Water Quality Management Planning Program for the DNR;
• Conducting watershed and future urban development planning; and
• Providing planning, mapping, and data assistance to local communities.