Boys and Girls Club of Dane County CEO Michael Johnson fired up the runners and walkers before the Jan. 30 Hibernation Hustle which benefited BGCDC as Deb Krebs from Bank of Sun Prairie awaited her turn to speak. Johnson said he hopes people will also participate in the Shamrock Shuffle, another BGCDC fundraiser being held March 12 in Madison for the first time in person since 2019, because of crucial funding it provides for BGDC programs.
The Madison Shamrock Shuffle will take place on Saturday, March 12, at 8 a.m. starting in the 600 block of State Street in beautiful downtown Madison, proceeding through the UW Campus and ending with the celebration back on State Street.
The Madison Shamrock Shuffle annually takes place on or around St. Patrick’s Day and brings together individuals and families for a timed 5k and 10k run, a 5k walk, or virtually to raise thousands of dollars for Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County including its Sun Prairie location, the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club.
Since its inception, the Madison Shamrock Shuffle has raised over $400,000 for BGCDC programs and activities.
Madison Shamrock Shuffle is the first major event and race happening this year in Madison and is being held in person for the first time since 2019. Nearly 2,500 participants are anticipated and more than 100 volunteers are needed.
Racers are encouraged to dress up in their best St. Patrick’s Day attire. Participants receive an exclusive Shamrock Shuffle Race Shirt, commemorative Shamrock Shuffle medal, and two free beers (at participating partner bars).
“We LOVE this event! It is something that we look forward to each and every year,” said Michael Johnson, President & CEO, of BGCDC.
“We are excited that this great tradition continues, and we can keep raising funds that are so crucial to the continuation and expansion of our programs for youth in our community," Johnson said.
"Funds raised support our afterschool programs like Career Launch which prepares young people to explore careers and set goals and our TOPS (Teens of Promise) College Success Program which provides additional support services for college students who were in AVID/TOPS,” Johnson added.
Want to join the fun by volunteering? Youths 16 and older and adults interested in volunteering, can register online at bit.ly/shamrockvolunteer.
Event Sponsors include: Presenting Sponsor: National Guardian Life; After Party Sponsor: Vintage Brewing; Premiere Sponsors: Prescott Family Foundation, Dental Health Associates, iHeart Media & FOX47 Madison. Pot O’ Gold Sponsor: Fleet Feet. Luck O’ the Irish Sponsor: Naviant, Festival Foods, and Forkful.