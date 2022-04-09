In 2019, 468,453 children in Wisconsin — 38% of all children — lived in a household with income below the ALICE Threshold of Financial Survival.
According to a new report from United Way of Wisconsin and its research partner United For ALICE, 73% of Black children, 64% of American Indian/Alaska Native children, and 57% of Hispanic children in Wisconsin lived in households below the ALICE Threshold, compared to 42% of Asian children and 29% of White children.
ALICE in Focus: Children reveals the disproportionate impact of financial hardship on the state’s Black, American Indian/Alaska Native and Hispanic children, while also challenging the reliance on federal poverty guidelines for eligibility for assistance programs.
The report finds traditional measures of poverty have severely undercounted the number of children of all races ages 18 and younger in Wisconsin who are growing up in financially insecure households.
While 12% of all children in the state were deemed in poverty in 2019, the report shows that 26% – more than twice as many – lived in families defined as Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, or ALICE for short.
ALICE households earn more than the Federal Poverty Level, but less than what it costs to live and work in the modern economy. Combined, 38% of Wisconsin’s children lived in households below the ALICE Threshold, with income that doesn’t meet the basic costs of housing, child care, health care, transportation and a smartphone plan.
“Undercounting the number of children who are at risk can have lifelong consequences,” said Charlene Mouille, Executive Director of United Way of Wisconsin. “Thousands of children are locked out of receiving critical supports for stable housing, food, and quality education, all of which can inhibit healthy child development.”
Because ALICE households often earn too much to qualify for public assistance, the report finds that just over 297,000 at-risk children didn’t access the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. SNAP coverage of children below the ALICE Threshold varied among neighboring states, from 29% in Minnesota to 42% in Illinois; Wisconsin fell in the middle at 37%.
Other findings from ALICE in Focus: Children include:
— Having two working parents didn’t guarantee financial stability: 20% of Wisconsin’s children lived in a home with two working adults whose income didn’t meet the cost of basic needs in 2019.
— Among households below the ALICE Threshold, families of Black children had the lowest homeownership rate at 9% in comparison with 59% of families of White and Asian children.
— More than 132,000 children in households earning below the ALICE Threshold had no high-speed internet access at home.
“Having accurate, complete data is the foundation for designing equitable solutions,” said United For ALICE National Director Stephanie Hoopes, Ph.D. “COVID-19 hit ALICE families so much harder than others because they struggle to build savings yet often don’t qualify for financial assistance.”
According to the new research, 32% of Wisconsin families below the ALICE Threshold reported in the fall of 2021 that their children “sometimes or often” didn’t have enough to eat. While this was less common in higher-income households, a substantial 14% of respondents above the Threshold also struggled to afford food for their children.
More data is available through the ALICE in Focus: Children interactive data dashboard – which provides filters for regional and local geographies, age, race, disability status, living arrangements and household work status — is available by visiting UnitedForALICE.org/Focus-Children.