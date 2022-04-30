Earlier this month, the By Youth for Youth (BYFY) committee, a collaborative project through the Dane County Youth Commission, United Way of Dane County, the City of Madison Community Development Division, and UW-Extension Dane County’s Institute of Positive Youth Development, awarded $26,130 to 16 local youth programs and projects.
BYFY’s funding priorities for 2022 were focused on racial justice, rights and accessibility, environmental change and environmental justice for climate change, mental health access (with an emphasis on marginalized communities), resources for teens experiencing poverty, and immigrant and undocumented youth justice, rights and accessibility.
“By Youth for Youth gives the next generation of community leaders an opportunity to make real impact at a young age,” said Renee Moe, President & CEO of United Way of Dane County. “These inspiring teens are learning how to collaborate, communicate effectively and accelerate results – all to help more people and change more lives. We are so proud to convene Dane County’s up and coming thought leaders and change makers!”
Full List of Funded Organizations and Programs:
• East High School – Food Equity Club
• Dairyland Dancing Diamonds Youth Team Communities Project
• Briarpatch Youth Services – Briar-Attire
• Middleton Cross-Plains Area School District – Middleton High School Composter
• Milestone Democratic School – Youth Glow Up & Accessibility
• Funny Characters LLC – K.I.T (Keepin’ It Together)
• Middleton High School – Black Student Union (BSU) and Latino Student Union (LSU) Confidant Society
• School District of Belleville – Homework & Mentor Project
• East High School – Each One Teach One
• Verona Area High School – Black Student Union (BSU) Historically Black Colleges & University Tour
• East High School – MENA Institute for Education and Self-Determination
• Warner Park Community & Recreation Center – Kids Need Opportunities at Warner (KNOW)
• La Follette High School – Black Student Union (BSU) and the Restorative Operation Solution Specialist
• Lussier Community Education Center – Youth Action Summer Internship (YASI)
• Memorial High School – Latinx Student Union’s (LSU) Latino Festival
• GSAFE/Youth Activist Council – Supplementary Mental Health Curriculum in Schools
When asked what they were most proud of in participating in the funding selection process, one BYFY youth committee member said, “Navigating issues that youth encounter can be difficult and often overlooked because adults are not running them. BYFY gives youth a chance to make their own proposals, and will actually take what they’re passionate about seriously, which is so important. I’m so proud I got to help along this process.”
The By Youth For Youth (BYFY) committee for 2021-2022 is a volunteer committee of 13 Dane County high school students that makes investment decisions in youth-led programming. With oversight and support from United Way of Dane County and UW-Extension Dane County, the BYFY program provides youth the opportunity to identify needs and issues that are important to them and direct funding to address those needs through projects developed and implemented by youth to serve youth. BYFY provides a meaningful leadership and volunteer experience for both youth participating on the committee, as well as for youth who apply for and implement projects for the organizations they serve. The sponsors providing funding are United Way of Dane County, Dane County Youth Commission and the City of Madison Community Development Division.
For 100 years, United Way of Dane County has mobilized the caring power of community to create lasting change for multiple generations; vsit www.unitedwaydanecounty.org to learn more.