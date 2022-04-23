Madison Reading Project recently announced that 10 teams are set to meet on stage at Madison’s most unique fundraising event, Read(y) to Wear, a paper dress/costume design competition to be held May 12 at the Majestic Theater.
Honoring this year’s theme, “Rock, Paper, Scissors,” teams composed of local Girl Scouts, attorneys, artists, photographers, bankers and others will design, assemble and strut their creations under spotlights alongside thrilling tunes on the classic Majestic stage runway.
The fifth Read(y) to Wear extravaganza features entrants promenading bathed in spotlights and strobes, surrounded by fans enthusiastically cheering as they lobby votes for favorite costumes and best of show bragging rights. Fashionista Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison Inc., promises spirited sideline commentary.
New this year, Madison Circus Space performers will add to the festivities with a pre-show act to kick off the night!
“Read(y) to Wear is certainly a one-of-a-kind awesome event, fun for all ages,” says Rowan Childs, Madison Reading Project executive director. “You’ll be dazzled, come ready to expect the unexpected!”
“Money raised helps to support the nonprofit’s mission all year: from books, to programming, staff, and of course the Big Red Reading Bus!,” Childs adds. “Our programs are offered to children, birth to age 18, via our literacy programs held at neighborhood centers, schools, libraries and through partnerships with social services agencies. We’re committed to building literacy skills and inspiring children to love reading.”
Expect dresses and costumes featuring truly original designs that incorporate paper and book titles, plus characters modern and historical using a variety of media. Past shows featured nods to classical literature, beloved storybook characters, and were inspired by paintings, among other creative interpretations.
Local celebrities serve as judges. Audience support has been known to influence decisions as cheering sections form and good-natured chanting erupts from the sidelines. Music, a raffle, event merchandise, plus two bars add to the festivities.
Read(y) to Wear tickets sell quickly and are limited in number to ensure plenty of room and space to enjoy the show. All ages are welcome. Doors open at 6 p.m., showtime is 7 p.m.
General Admission tickets are available for the main floor of the venue and VIP seats can be purchased in the balcony area.
For more information and tickets see www.madisonreadingproject.com/readytowear