Dane County Regional Airport (DCRA) will host its third annual “Flight of Lights” (www.flightoflights.com) drive-through light display along International Lane in Madison. “Flight of Lights” is free of charge and will open Friday, March 25, running nightly from 7:30-11:30 p.m. through Sunday, April 17.
Dane County Regional Airport (DCRA) will host its third annual “Flight of Lights” drive-through light display along International Lane in Madison.
“Flight of Lights” is free of charge and will open Friday, March 25, running nightly from 7:30-11:30 p.m. through Sunday, April 17, 2022.
“Flight of Lights is a safe, free, family-friendly annual spring tradition,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “The airport not only offers great destinations for people who are flying, but also provides a fun destination for residents who will be enjoying spring break at home,” he said.
“Flight of Lights” features six different light displays along the route including tributes to first responders; the medical community; Wisconsin sports; animals and nature; tropical and nautical; and some favorite destinations. Vehicles can enter the “Flight of Lights” route via International Lane in Madison.
In addition, this year’s show has even more lights throughout the drive, including fully-illuminated industrial vehicles and equipment. More information is available at www.flightoflights.com.
“DCRA is excited to welcome everyone in our community to ‘Flight of Lights’ again this year,” said Airport Director Kim Jones. “It gives us a chance to celebrate all the things we love about our community, honor our essential workers and first responders, and to remind travelers we are here and ready to serve them. With many non-stop routes and seasonal destinations, DCRA is a great option for both leisure and business travel,” Jones added.
“Flight of Lights” is a collaboration between Dane County Regional Airport, Dane County, Dane County Parks, Traditions Specialty Lighting, Affirm Agency, and Olin Park Holiday Fantasy in Lights.
DCRA offers travelers a wide range of services aimed at making travel easier and more convenient as well, including wireless Internet, a business center with training and conference rooms, individual workstations, copying and faxing services, family lounges and three private mother’s lounges; visit www.msnairport.com for more information.