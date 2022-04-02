Dane County Circuit Court and juvenile rotation Judge Everett Mitchell, who is also an associate pastor at a Baptist church in Madison, was recently named a member of the United Way of Dane County board of directors.
Dane County Circuit Court and juvenile rotation Judge Everett Mitchell, who is also an associate pastor at a Baptist church in Madison, was recently named a member of the United Way of Dane County board of directors.
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, United Way of Dane County appointed 11 new board members to its 2022-2023 Board of Directors.
The board is comprised of community leaders who guide United Way in their mission to unite the community to achieve measurable results that change lives.
“Our Board of Directors is made up of dedicated and influential leaders across the community who volunteer their time and expertise to help us build a better Dane County for all,” said Renee Moe, President & CEO of United Way of Dane County.
“This group of inspiring individuals push us to be our best and hold us accountable to the highest standards, making sure our work meets the ever-evolving needs of our community and best serves our partners in change,” Moe added.
The following board members are residents of Sun Prairie: Robert Durian from Alliant Energy, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell, community leader Deirdre Morgan, Ginger Zimmerman from Murphy Desmond SC and Lucius Woodson from TASC.
United Way of Dane County thanked these retiring board members for their service:
• Dr. Jessica Bartell, United Healthcare;
• Dr. Tim Bartholow, Community Leader;
• Ryan Behling, Merrill Lynch;
• Corey Chambas, First Business;
• Kevin Conroy, Exact Sciences;
• Sherri Cyra, Middleton-Cross Plains School District;
• Mya Johnson, Dane County Department of Human Services;
• Edward Sadlowski, Madison Teachers Inc.;
• Samuel Stoiber, Youth Community Leader;
• Ellen Carlson, Middleton Outreach Ministry; and
• Kristin Rucinski, The Road Home.
For 100 years, United Way of Dane County has mobilized the caring power of community to create lasting change for multiple generations. With a mission to unite the community to achieve measurable results that change lives, UWDC is committed to being a catalyst for inclusion and systemic change – working collaboratively with local nonprofits, businesses, community leaders, donors, volunteers and families to solve big-picture issues no one person or organization can address alone; visit www.unitedwaydanecounty.org to learn more.