The 153rd Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will hold three informational meetings for youth, and their parents, who are interested in learning more about the Cadet Program.
Civil Air Patrol cadets get a first-hand opportunity to experience flight, learn to be a pilot, experience STEM careers close up, as well as military life through jointly sponsored opportunities between CAP and the United States Air Force. Cadets can also experience travel opportunities and go on to earn scholarships.
A series of three informational meetings will be conducted in late May. The first meeting will be held on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The second meeting will be held on Monday, May 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. The third meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
All three meetings will be held at Wisconsin Aviation located at 3606 Corben Court in Madison. The facility is on the east side of the Dane County Regional Airport, directly across from the runways from the main terminals, just off U.S. Highway 51 (North Stoughton Road) and north of Madison Area Technical College.
Prospective cadets, ages 12-18, and their parents, are welcome to attend. Interested youth are asked to register at https://wiwg.cap.gov/join-us/newcadet. Adults looking to volunteer are also welcome and are asked to register at https://wiwg.cap.gov/join-us/newadult. Information is available on the CAP Wisconsin Wing website at https://wiwg.cap.gov. For more information, email Lt. Col. Jeff Wiswell at jeff.wiswell@wiwg.cap.gov or call 608-576-8094.
The 153rd Composite Squadron at Madison normally meets from 6:30-9:00 p.m. on Monday evenings at Truax Field, home of the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing.
The Civil Air Patrol, an all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force Structure.
— CAP’s 65,000 members perform search and rescue, disaster relief, drug interdiction, and homeland security missions, for federal, state and local agencies. CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, and performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of more than 80 lives annually.
— CAP plays a leading role in aerospace, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.
— Cap Senior members serve as mentors to nearly 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.
Visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com or www.cap.news for more information.