“This type of bill is essential to representative government,” said Debra Cronmiller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin. “No matter where you live, every vote should count equally. ”
The first webinar will feature Eileen Reavey, the National Grassroots Director of National Popular Vote. Eileen also co-founded the grassroots advocacy group campaigning for Oregon to pass the National Popular Vote bill in 2016.
For decades, the League of Women Voters has supported the direct-popular-vote method for electing the President and Vice President. And in 2010, the League adopted a position of support for the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC) proposal.
For those who cannot make the live events in this series, the recordings will be posted to the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin’s YouTube page and website. Follow the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin on social media to stay up-to-date on future events.
Additional webinars include:
• The National Popular Vote: Dispelling the Partisan Myth at 6:30 p.m. on June 29
• The National Popular Vote: Other States’ Stories at 6:30 p.m. on July 27
• National Popular Vote: Getting It Done in Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is a nonpartisan political organization that advocates for informed and active participation in government. There are 20 local Leagues throughout Wisconsin. More information at lwvwi.org.