AAA says two years’ worth of pent-up demand is about to be unleashed this summer. According to a new quarterly survey from The Auto Club Group, Wisconsinites are more comfortable traveling now, than any other time, since the pandemic began.
Top reasons cited for increased comfort include:
• Receiving their COVID-19 vaccination (50%);
• Less afraid about the dangers of the virus (30%);
• Belief the risk of contracting the virus is the same wherever they go (29%);
• More confident in medical treatment and outcomes (24%);
“We’re hearing from travelers who are eager to return to a sense of normalcy, and it appears that time is finally here,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Travel bookings are surging, with people who are tired of being home, are ready to explore new destinations and reconnect with family and friends.”
Summer vacations in full swing
A recent AAA report revealed there are twice as many bookings of flights, hotels, cruises and rental cars for the 2022 Memorial Day weekend, compared to last year’s holiday. AAA expects that momentum to carry into the summer travel season.
Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Wisconsinites will take at least one trip in 2022. The largest share (57%) plan to travel this summer.
Most popular summer vacations include:
• Lake Destination (32%);
• National/State Park (31%);
• Beaches (24%); and
• City/major metro destinations (23%).
“The summer travel season is less than a month away, yet 55% of Wisconsinites say they haven’t booked their travel plans yet,” Haas continued. “My advice to them is to book now. Inflationary pressures and strong demand will make it harder to find a last minute deal. By booking early, you’ll have the best combination of availability and competitive pricing.”
How Wisconsin Travelers are Combating Inflation
Although inflation is driving up costs, that doesn’t mean people are cancelling their trips. While over a quarter (29%) of Wisconsinites say inflation is not affecting their plans at all, 71% are making various adjustments to offset the added expense:
• Taking road trips instead of flying (28%);
• Choosing more affordable destinations (28%) – like traveling domestic instead of internationally;
• Staying in more affordable accommodations (26%) – like a cheaper hotel or sharing a rental with others; and
• Planning further ahead (21%)
Despite record higher gas prices, 84% of Wisconsin summer travelers still plan to take a road trip of 50 miles or more this summer. However, 65% of Wisconsinites say they will adjust their travel habits to offset the higher price at the pump by:
• Taking fewer trips (29%);
• Traveling closer to home (25%);
• Taking shorter trips (21%);
• Budgeting more for gasoline and less on other aspects of their trip (18%); and
• Staying at less expensive hotel (16%).
AAA’s has a few tips to combat higher travel prices, including:
• Book early. Prices rise as the travel date gets closer and availability diminishes.
• Be flexible with your dates and destinations. Select off-peak travel times, like when kids are in school. Prices are lower when there’s less demand.
• Participate in loyalty programs and memberships like AAA, which can provide discounted rates on hotels, dining and more.
• Use a travel agent. They have direct relationships with travel suppliers, enabling them to access travel pricing, inventory, and benefits you may not find on your own.
• Don’t forget travel insurance. If you miss your trip for some reason, travel insurance can help recoup deposits and other expenses you may not otherwise get back. If your flight is cancelled or delayed, there are policies that can help offset additional expenses you weren’t prepared for. You could also receive financial compensation for flight delays of as little as three hours.
The AAA Consumer Pulse Survey was conducted online among residents living in Wisconsin from April 13 – 19, 2022. A total of 400 residents completed the survey. Survey results asked of all respondents have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9% points. Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18 and older) in Wisconsin.