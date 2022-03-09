Dane County Executive Joe Parisi recently announced The Richard Dilley Tax Center is now offering free tax preparation help via appointment through the Dane County UW Extension Financial Education Center.
The site exists as a place for Dane County residents to clear up any confusion they may have as they prepare to file their taxes and electronically file their tax returns for free.
The Richard Dilley Tax Center is at a new location this year, 2238 S. Park Street, Madison, WI 53713, and will be available through April 15. The free tax help service is a function of Dane County’s UW Extension office, made possible in part by county government.
It specifically seeks to serve low-income individuals and families, seniors, and/or people with disabilities. All appointments are in-person with a certified, volunteer tax preparer who will prepare residents’ returns in their presence.
“The Richard Dilley Tax Center is here to help those who have questions about the tax process or have experienced changes that could affect their return,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
“Making sure people file for all the credits available to them can mean a few thousand extra dollars in their pockets," Parisi added. "The Richard Dilley Tax Center’s volunteers will guide residents through the process and make sure they don’t miss out on a potential refund.”
The Advance Child Tax Credit (ACTC) is new and unique to the 2021 tax year. Under the American Rescue Plan, advance payments of up to half the 2021 Child Tax Credit were sent to eligible taxpayers each month beginning in July 2021.
Families who received payments will need to include this information on their 2021 tax return. All recipients should have received a letter from the IRS listing the amounts they were paid throughout 2021. For more information on the ACTC, visit www.irs.gov.
Additionally, most taxpayers received another Economic Impact Payment or stimulus check at the beginning of 2021. For anyone who was eligible, but did not receive the payment, the 2021 federal tax return is the way to claim those funds.
The Dane County UW Extension Financial Education Center has been involved in the free tax preparation initiative since 2005 and is a primary partner for the free tax service. Other partners include the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, UW Madison South Partnership Office, City of Madison, and the IRS.
The Richard Dilley Tax Center is open Mondays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Fridays from 1-5 p.m. The fastest, most efficient way to make an appointment is online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/rdtc. Those unable to register online may call the Dane County Extension Office at 608-224-3700 to book an appointment.