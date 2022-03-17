Pellitteri Waste Systems started 2022 with six new municipal contracts, bringing the total local communities served by Pellitteri to 35 and more than 61,000 homes services weekly.
With the new contracts to serve the City of Verona, towns of Burke, Middleton and Springfield, along with the Villages of Maple Bluff and Fall River, Pellitteri added more than 10,000 new homes for curbside waste and recycling removal.
“As a local, family owned and operated company, we earn our customers one at a time and are honored to be serving these new communities for their curbside waste removal,” said Danielle Pellitteri, who is Pellitteri Vice President.
For more information on trash and recycling programs for the Town of Burke, visit https://www.pellitteri.com/pages/town-of-burke?_pos=1&_sid=697a3443c&_ss=r or call 608-257-4285.
Burke and the other new communities will benefit from Pellitteri's expanded recycling list because of the company's ability to sort and process items for recycling that are not currently required by state law: Hot and cold paper cups; paper milk and juice cartons; metal pots and pans; shredded paper properly prepared in clear plastic bags (no larger than a basketball); small metal appliances like toasters and blenders (no larger than a basketball); small metal plumbing fixtures, faucets, and valves; and, empty aerosol cans.
“We have continued to invest in the infrastructure to provide a high level of recycling for the community as evidenced by our Material Recovery Facility at Kipp Street Station in Madison. We make sure that your recycling is actually being recycled,” David Pellitteri, who also works as Pellitteri Vice President. “We have greater control over how your recyclables are used in addition to going above and beyond what is required to be recycled by the DNR.”
Along with the new contracts, Pellitteri also secured contract extensions in 2021 for the City of Brodhead, Village of Shorewood Hills, as well as the Townships of Montrose and Newport. Pellitteri is also the waste disposal and recycling collection contractor for the City of Sun Prairie.
Pellitteri Waste Systems provides state-of-the-art waste disposal and recycling collection and processing service to commercial, industrial, and residential customers throughout Southern Wisconsin. Pellitteri services more than 61,000 homes with fully automated cart service throughout Southern Wisconsin. The company sorted more than 97 million pounds of mixed recycling in 2020 at its local Material Recovery Facility; for more information, visit www.pellitteri.com.