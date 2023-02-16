In partnership with Arts + Literature Laboratory, Dane Arts recently announced the Dane Arts Buy Local 2023 Business of Arts Conference II taking place March 30-April 1 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston, Suite 100 in Madison.
Thursday, March 30th will feature an interactive grant-writing workshop with Madison Community Foundation’s Vice President of Community Impact Tom Linfield from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Friday, March 31 starts with an opening welcome from County Executive Joe Parisi, followed by CEO/President of Arts Midwest Torrie Allen. The lunchtime keynote is Amy Gilman, Director of the Chazen Museum of Art.
“Dane County has a unique community or artists who contribute to our local economy, and we are excited to celebrate and support their careers with these upcoming workshops,” said Parisi.
Workshops include accounting/QuickBooks training, legal issues around intellectual property/copyright, setting up shop, social media, telling your story, workplace ergonomics, public speaking, and more.
There will be plenty of time for networking and an opportunity to get a professional headshot. An evening reception with music and heavy appetizers will immediately follow the Friday workshops.
The workshops are intended for independent working artists and arts administrators across disciplines. The “Early Adapter Special” cost for the full conference is $100 until March 3, when the price increases to $125. The cost to attend the session the day of the conference is $150.
Registration is limited. Five scholarships are available in return for assisting at the conference. Registration is now open at www.dablmarket.com.
For more information on how to sponsor the event or to ask questions, contact Mark J. Fraire at fraire@countyofdane.com.