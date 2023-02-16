Dane Arts
In partnership with Arts + Literature Laboratory, Dane Arts recently announced the Dane Arts Buy Local 2023 Business of Arts Conference II taking place March 30-April 1 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston, Suite 100 in Madison.

Thursday, March 30th will feature an interactive grant-writing workshop with Madison Community Foundation’s Vice President of Community Impact Tom Linfield from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

