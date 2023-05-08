The Dane County Board of Supervisors voted overwhelmingly in favor of rejecting the county executive’s appointment of state Rep. Sheila Stubbs as the human services department director Thursday, citing insufficient qualifications and discomfort with the process and proceedings.
The action came before the full board after two county board committees had met, both voting separately against the appointment.
At last week’s Health and Human Needs Committee meeting, Stubbs’ supporters had verbally attacked some members of the board’s Black Caucus, and during the full board’s May 4 meeting supervisors again reacted to racial epithets uttered then.
Supervisor April Kigeya and fellow board members to whom the slurs were directed said as they asked questions and reviewed information, they were characterized as trying to block the confirmation.
“My vote is not based on any of the attacks myself and Supervisor [Dana] Pellebon have received on Facebook posts, live videos I’ve been tagged in. It’s not about race; it’s not about whether Rep. Stubbs can hold two jobs. It’s about Rep. Stubbs and her qualifications for the position,” Kigeya said.
While Kigeya and others lauded Stubbs’ achievements as a community leader, a county board supervisor and a state representative, expressing gratitude for her work, they said she lacks experience in managing departments and budgets.
“She has done many things on the county board and in the Legislature, and I am grateful for her service,” Kigeya said. “Based on her experience, however, she doesn’t have the breadth of experience needed for this position, and for that reason, I cannot vote to confirm Rep. Stubbs.”
Supervisor Pellebon described her vote to deny Stubbs’ appointment, saying she believes in questioning when information is presented.
“While I realize there has been rampant misinformation about our process, it does not change that we have a process we are legislated to move forward, including questioning appointments from the county executive,” Pellebon said.
Pellebon spoke of a rift between the county executive and the board, calling on the board’s and county executive’s leadership to work toward “normalizing the relationship between the two entities.”
Pellebon said before the process started, board members were already receiving threatening emails and phone calls, adding the incidents made her feel unsafe. Pellebon reached out to Stubbs to gather more information, and was ready to vote in favor of her nomination, she said, until last week’s Health and Human Needs committee meeting when a Stubbs’ supporter attacked her and her fellow supervisors.
“What was beyond disappointing to me was that there was no immediate and widespread condemnation of this event,” she said, adding Stubbs herself did not condemn the remark.
She noted that the department of human services cares for the county’s most vulnerable citizens with employees whose work entails “caring and reduction of harm.”
“Every moment since that HHN meeting has lacked reduction of harm. Every moment has been concerned about positionality, and not concerned for the best fit for the job,” Pellebon added.
Supervisor Andrew Schauer said he would vote to deny the nomination for the reasons stated by those supervisors, adding that he felt bad about doing so.
“I consider Supervisor Stubbs as a personal friend,” he said. Like other supervisors, Schauer said the board should examine the recruitment and confirmation practices.
Supervisor Tim Kiefer was one of just two who expressed support for the confirmation. He said that the county executive is charged with running county government on a day-to-day basis, and he deserves a “certain level of respect and deference” for his appointments to his team
County board members are not expected to “rubberstamp” those appointments, he said, citing instances where he had abstained and voted no on such votes.
“I think County Executive Parisi phrased it exactly right, when he stated, ‘The question at hand is whether or not Rep. Stubbs is qualified to lead the department of human services,’” he said, noting that he had served for 10 years on the county board with Stubbs.
Calling her “a fierce advocate for people who are underprivileged,” Kiefer said he believed she was qualified for the job.
County Executive Parisi issued a statement shortly after the meeting, describing supervisors’ “unprecedented scrutiny” of Stubbs, as they “inundated administration” with questions about her.
“The pursuit of Board leadership to seek rationale and reasons to oppose this appointment stood in contrast to private, lengthy conversations and even meetings Representative Stubbs had with members of this Board. What was said in private and then in public were very different,” Parisi said.
He added that the vote would affect the county’s ability to recruit talent in the future.